Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 8.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.94 million, down from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $13.39 during the last trading session, reaching $478.42. About 535,930 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 29.79% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 85.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 8,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.17M, up from 10,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $141.8. About 10.96M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Hedge funds increased their bets against Facebook before Zuckerberg testimony; 22/03/2018 – Commerzbank suspends ads on Facebook after data leak; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: FTC says it “has an open non-public investigation into” Facebook’s privacy practices; 23/03/2018 – SKANDIA DOESN’T PLAN TO EXCLUDE OR DECREASE FACEBOOK HOLDINGS; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is sliding on report FTC looking into its use of personal data; 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces EU Parliament grilling; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a new dating service. “This is going to be for building real long-term relationships,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “not just for hookups.” #F8; 02/05/2018 – Facebook will allow users to opt out of letting Facebook collect their browsing history:; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG TELLS REUTERS IN INTERVIEW COMPANY HAS PUT IN PLACE MOST PRIVACY TOOLS REQUIRED BY NEW EU LAW; 28/03/2018 – Axios: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook

Among 23 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Intuitive Surgical Inc had 91 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 20 report. Piper Jaffray maintained Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Thursday, October 19 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, January 26. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Perform” rating and $760 target in Wednesday, October 19 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ISRG in report on Thursday, January 25 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, October 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 20. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, October 19 with “Buy”. On Thursday, November 29 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 26 investors sold ISRG shares while 235 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 92.91 million shares or 1.44% less from 94.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Nicholas Inv Prtnrs LP has 0.4% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 8,767 shares. Bridgecreek Ltd Company holds 31,955 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 15,331 shares. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0.43% or 6.60M shares. 524 are owned by Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability. Everett Harris & Communications Ca owns 1,375 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 80 were reported by Alphamark Advsrs Ltd. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP invested 0.17% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Blair William And Il owns 86,479 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation has 509 shares. Axa accumulated 274,258 shares. Bluestein R H Communications has invested 0.07% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Jennison Associate Ltd holds 1.39M shares. 747,717 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Ltd Company. Korea Inv holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 173,195 shares.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 20 selling transactions for $59.70 million activity. The insider SMITH LONNIE M sold 225 shares worth $121,509. Johnson Amal M also sold $1.57M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Tuesday, July 24. $10.49M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares were sold by Rosa David J.. Samath Jamie also sold $123,002 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Monday, December 3. Another trade for 2,070 shares valued at $1.12M was made by Friedman Michael A on Friday, September 7. 2,500 shares were sold by BARRATT CRAIG H, worth $1.31 million on Tuesday, July 24.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of ISRG December 21st Options Trading – Nasdaq” on October 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Research Report Identifies Intuitive Surgical, Coherent, Jabil, Becton, Dickinson, IHS Markit, and Grand Canyon Education with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Loses 0.9% Ahead of Earnings: What To Expect – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2018. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Gains on Strength in Robotics – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q3 Earnings Preview: What’s Shaping Up? – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 11, 2018.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.47 EPS, up 19.32% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.07 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $282.08M for 48.42 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.24 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 126,045 are held by Pictet & Cie (Europe). Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Company holds 0.16% or 18,488 shares. Hayek Kallen accumulated 1,450 shares. Iron Financial Ltd Co invested in 0.14% or 1,287 shares. Academy Cap Mngmt Tx holds 94,505 shares. Advsr Preferred Limited Liability Com owns 302 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Gladius Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 6,262 shares. Cobblestone Ltd Llc Ny owns 4,649 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers holds 4.98 million shares or 3.52% of its portfolio. Connable Office Incorporated accumulated 20,125 shares. Broad Run Investment Mngmt Limited Co has 82,804 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Prudential Fin Inc holds 4.75 million shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 25.52M shares. Oak Assocs Limited Oh has invested 2.6% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 8,903 are owned by Boltwood Management.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Canaccord Genuity maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, November 3 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, September 4 by Moffett Nathanson. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 3 by Aegis Capital. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Monday, October 9. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 1 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, November 2. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, November 2. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Thursday, November 3 with “Market Outperform”.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 76 selling transactions for $1.83 billion activity. 750 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $146,055. Shares for $2.23M were sold by Cox Christopher K on Monday, July 23. On Thursday, November 1 FISCHER DAVID B. sold $236,371 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1,560 shares. 37,982 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $7.74M were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd. Shares for $290,400 were sold by Taylor Susan J.S.. Sandberg Sheryl sold $11.47 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, July 19.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Facebook, Inc. Stock Slipped Today – Motley Fool” on November 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons to Be Bullish on Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: No Better Time To ‘Like’ It Than Now – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Pain for Facebook Stock Is Just Beginning – Investorplace.com” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Proctor & Gamble Stock Is Out Over Its Skis As Investors Got Defensive – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 17, 2018.