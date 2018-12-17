Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 15.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 15,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,185 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.48M, up from 101,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $16.64. About 4.37M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has risen 20.92% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK

Cornerstone Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bemis Inc (BMS) by 91.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc bought 107,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 223,639 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.87M, up from 116,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bemis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $46.46. About 180,643 shares traded. Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) has risen 0.13% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BMS News: 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On Bemis Co. Inc.; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Bemis Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – BEMIS BOARD ADDS 4 INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 04/04/2018 – $21.37 Billion Global Blister Packaging Market 2018-2023 with Bemis, Amcor, Sonoco Products and WestRock Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Bemis: Ronald J. Floto, William L. Mansfield to Retire From Board; 16/03/2018 – Bemis Company Announces Agreement with Starboard; 26/04/2018 – BEMIS COMPANY INC – MANAGEMENT MAINTAINED FULL YEAR 2018 CASH FROM OPERATIONS GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $420 TO $450 MILLION; 23/04/2018 – S&P Cuts Corporate Credit Rating on Bemis by One Notch to ‘BBB-‘; 21/04/2018 – DJ Bemis Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMS); 16/03/2018 – Bemis Co Announces Agreement With Starboard

Among 23 analysts covering Centurylink Inc. (NYSE:CTL), 8 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Centurylink Inc. had 66 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, March 29. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 4. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Tuesday, September 15. J.P. Morgan maintained CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, November 9 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, September 17 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, August 23 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Monday, May 15 to “Underperform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, January 8. Citigroup maintained CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Monday, March 14 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Friday, July 31.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 insider sales for $7.76 million activity. The insider CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $141,160. 53,164 shares valued at $1.00 million were sold by Trezise Scott on Tuesday, December 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CTL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 785.39 million shares or 2.54% less from 805.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Asset invested in 10,400 shares. Guernsey-based Bluecrest Cap Management Limited has invested 0.1% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Massachusetts-based & Mngmt has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Heritage Wealth invested in 0% or 340 shares. Greenleaf Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Burt Wealth Advisors accumulated 8 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 8,644 shares. Commerce Bancshares holds 22,098 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Management reported 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Price T Rowe Incorporated Md holds 0.02% or 5.41M shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Svcs Lc has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 84 shares. Epoch Investment reported 0.52% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Estabrook Cap Mgmt has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1,500 shares. Lawson Kroeker Mgmt Ne owns 3.06% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 445,328 shares. 68.13M were accumulated by Southeastern Asset Management Tn.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 32 investors sold BMS shares while 108 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 61.64 million shares or 5.47% less from 65.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS). Retirement Of Alabama holds 117,620 shares. Fil Limited holds 0% or 26 shares. 35,864 are held by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Community Comml Bank Na reported 0.13% in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS). 42,743 were reported by Evergreen Cap Limited Liability Corp. Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.92% in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS). Epoch Prtnrs reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS). Walleye Trading Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) for 42,677 shares. North Star Asset stated it has 2.32% in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS). State Street owns 7.06M shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.04% invested in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS). Morgan Stanley stated it has 207,292 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 58,321 shares.