Bethereum (BETHER) fell down -0.82% in 24 hours

Bethereum (BETHER) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-1.20203999999999E-05 or -0.82% trading at $0.0014527512. According to International Crypto Experts, Bethereum (BETHER) eyes $0.00159802632 target on the road to $0.00253992832264207. BETHER last traded at CoinBene exchange. It had high of $0.0014776506 and low of $0.001446741 for December 16-17. The open was $0.0014647716.

Bethereum (BETHER) is down -48.52% in the last 30 days from $0.002822 per coin. Its up 0.00% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.00 (non existent) and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago BETHER traded at $0.00 (non existent). BETHER has 1000.00M coins mined giving it $1.45 million market cap. Bethereum maximum coins available are 1000.00 million. BETHER uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 11/04/2018.

Bethereum is a decentralized social betting platform. The participants are allowed to place bets with other players instead of betting against a bookmaker by using a P2P (Peer to Peer) mechanism that will deliver the earnings to the winner automatically. At Bethereum, the player bets must match other players, who will cover it by betting on the opposite result of the related event.

The Bethereum (BETHER) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the token that will power the platform as it is required to place bets on Bethereum and the exclusive mean to receive payouts.