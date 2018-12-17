Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 51.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 896 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 859 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $303,000, down from 1,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $315.05. About 722,916 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 0.04% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Reports Quarterly Revenues of $3.1 Billion; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS; 11/04/2018 – moneycontrol: In exclusive pact, Eisai to distribute Biogen’s multiple-sclerosis portfolio in India; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05

Gvo Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 8.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.92% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 55,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.51M, up from 51,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $105.5. About 171,052 shares traded. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 62.10% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.10% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q EPS $1.32; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Repatriated $677.2M in Cash From Foreign Subsidiaries to U.S. Banks in 3Q; 23/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018 (UBNT); 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Total Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31 Were $690.8M; 13/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS BOARD APPROVES NEW $200M BUYBACK; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.32

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $9.48 million activity. $8.79M worth of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) shares were sold by Moore Benjamin.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $6.73 earnings per share, up 27.95% or $1.47 from last year’s $5.26 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 11.70 P/E if the $6.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.40 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.05% negative EPS growth.