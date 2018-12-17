Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 3.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 29,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 774,287 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.87 million, up from 744,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $21.21. About 27,654 shares traded. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 1.68% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 14/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment 4Q EPS 89c; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.60; 18/05/2018 – Sandestin Investments Taps Highgate to Manage New Hotel; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP – FOR QTR ENDED FEB 28, AUM WAS $342.7 MLN VS $338.8 MLN FOR QTR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2017; 02/04/2018 – Grayscale Investments, LLC Announces Abandonment of Bitcoin Segwit2X; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.51 Per Share; 28/03/2018 – NYSERDA: Albany and Saratoga Counties Announce Multi-Million Dollar Infrastructure Partnership; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Team Inc Com (TISI) by 23.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 81,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 270,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.09M, down from 352,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Team Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $455.91M market cap company. It closed at $15.16 lastly. It is down 17.80% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical TISI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Team Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TISI); 08/05/2018 – Team Inc 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 09/03/2018 – TEAM, INC. REPORTS AMENDMENT TO CREDIT LINE; 04/04/2018 – Team Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 11-12; 13/03/2018 – TEAM INC 4Q REV. $316.3M, EST. $313.0M; 05/03/2018 Team Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Team Inc Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Team Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 32c; 09/03/2018 – TISI CREDIT AMENDMENT ELIMINATES TOTAL LEVERAGE RATIO COVENANT; 09/03/2018 – Team, Inc. Announces Amendment to Credit Facility

More notable recent Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Saratoga Investment Corp.’s (SAR) CEO Christian Oberbeck on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Beasley Broadcast Group, Resolute Energy, Hanger, Inspired Entertainment, Saratoga Investment, and iRadimed â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 16, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Saratoga Investment Corp. Prices Public Offering of $35 Million 6.25% Notes Due 2025 – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2018. More interesting news about Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Saratoga Investment Corp.: This 6.25% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Saratoga Investment Corp had 8 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 26 by Zacks. Compass Point upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, July 16 report. Compass Point initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 26 report. Compass Point downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, May 29 report. Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) on Monday, July 16 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) earned “Buy” rating by Compass Point on Friday, October 13.

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc, which manages about $9.45B and $188.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ocean Rig Udw Inc by 90,000 shares to 4.09 million shares, valued at $141.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since December 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $49,499 activity.

Among 4 analysts covering Team (NYSE:TISI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Team had 11 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 12 by Zacks. The company was upgraded on Monday, January 22 by Stephens. Johnson Rice upgraded the shares of TISI in report on Tuesday, January 23 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, September 18. The rating was upgraded by Johnson Rice on Monday, October 5 to “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, June 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) has “Accumulate” rating given on Thursday, November 8 by Johnson Rice. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, February 9 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) has “Accumulate” rating given on Wednesday, November 8 by Johnson Rice. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, January 7 by BB&T Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold TISI shares while 47 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 33.84 million shares or 3.48% less from 35.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Haverford stated it has 0.01% in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). Citadel Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 67,592 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested 0% in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). Congress Asset Management Company Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 121,022 shares. Principal Fincl Gru invested 0% in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). Bbva Compass Bank & Trust Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% or 3,207 shares in its portfolio. 6,882 are held by Pnc Gp. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). Vanguard Group Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.96M shares. The Rhode Island-based Parsons Cap Mgmt Incorporated Ri has invested 0.05% in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). Riverhead Management Ltd Llc reported 5,299 shares. Invesco reported 1.29M shares stake. Quantbot Tech LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). American Int Group Incorporated reported 23,290 shares.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Patterson (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 32,200 shares to 129,525 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Fndtn Inc Com (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 38,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Achaogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AKAO).