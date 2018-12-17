Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 19.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 17,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 108,488 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.91 million, up from 90,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $52.99. About 272,653 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 24.66% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.66% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Live Nation’s $300M Sr. Unscd Nts ‘B+’ (Rcy ‘5’); 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Live Nation’s Notes B1, Affirms Ba3 Stable Cfr; 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Live Nation – LYV; 06/04/2018 – Kid Rock Announces ‘Red Blooded Rock N Roll Redneck Extravaganza Tour’; 19/03/2018 – Cars.com Announces Sachin Gadhvi as Vice President of Growth Marketing; 11/05/2018 – EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. – LYV; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Ticketmaster Presence Wins “Best In Sports Technology” At Sports Business Awards; 03/05/2018 – Live Nation 1Q Rev $1.48B; 16/04/2018 – LYV/@JColeNC: New album. KOD 4/20 – ! $LYV

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 5.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 27,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 558,472 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.27M, up from 530,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 7.87M shares traded or 37.20% up from the average. The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) has declined 4.51% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 14/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE: MPHASIS BLOCK DEAL AIMED TO CREATE MORE LIQUIDITY; 13/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE – CARD FOUNDER AND CEO DOREEN GRANPEESHEH, CARD MANAGEMENT WILL INVEST ALONGSIDE BLACKSTONE IN TRANSACTION; 03/04/2018 – Blackstone Sheds Light on Gender Pay Gap in U.K. Private Equity; 05/04/2018 – GSO Capital Partners’ Third Capital Solutions Fund Closes on $7 Billion in LP Commitments; 26/03/2018 – Blackstone Fund Seals Third Stake Deal in Two Weeks With PAG; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Traffic Advisory: RIDOT Closing Blackstone Street at I-95 Overpass in Providence; 21/03/2018 – Zentiva binding bids due 9 April with strategics in pole position; 30/05/2018 – SOLUS ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT – GSO AGREED TO CONSENT TO INDENTURE AMENDMENTS FOR HOVNANIAN TO MAKE INTEREST PAYMENT IT DID NOT MAKE TO UNIT ON MAY 1; 30/04/2018 – Blackstone accelerates into subprime car-loan market as rivals hit reverse

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.24, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold BX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes.

More notable recent The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Blackstone Completes the Acquisition of Clarus, Establishing a New Life Sciences Investment Platform – Business Wire" on November 30, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: "Why Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. Stock Popped Today – Motley Fool" published on November 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "Blackstone plans IPO of U.S. benefits manager Alight: Reuters – Seeking Alpha" on December 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 20 investors sold LYV shares while 113 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes.

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Live Nation drops 2.7% as FTC plans look into online ticketing (updated) – Seeking Alpha" on October 04, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "Latin Powerhouses Wisin & Yandel Announce US 'Como Antes Tour 2019' – PRNewswire" published on December 11, 2018.

