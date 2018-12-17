Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 4.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 3,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 81,060 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.46M, up from 77,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $96.99. About 2.36 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – UPS is in talks with at least one U.S. trucking firm to launch an in-home delivery service for large, heavy goods such as couches and treadmills; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – TO COLLABORATE WITH UPS TO TEST CO’S BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN UPS SPECIFIC SUPPLY CHAIN ENVIRONMENT; 21/03/2018 – UPS – UPS CANADA SET GOAL TO HAVE 50% OF ITS FLEET RUNNING ON ALTERNATIVE FUELS BY END OF 2018; 05/04/2018 – UPS Capital Integrates Technology-Driven Cargo Insurance Solution With Leading Transportation API Provider; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, Incumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 23/05/2018 – RBA Gov: History Shows China-Style Debt Build-Ups End Badly; 25/04/2018 – UPS – VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT PROGRAM IS DESIGNED TO OCCUR IN PHASES; 15/03/2018 – ZEW KOGENERACJA SA KGN.WA – PGE ENERGIA CIEPLA UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 25.81 PCT FROM 17.74 PCT IN TENDER OFFER; 25/04/2018 – UPS – ANNOUNCED FURTHER ACTIONS WITHIN COMPANY’S ORGANIZATIONAL TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES; 30/05/2018 – Explosion Damages UPS Freight Hub in Kentucky

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 7.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 3,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,103 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.39 million, down from 53,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $197.11. About 954,019 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 32.93% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $828,076 activity. On Monday, August 20 Barber James J. sold $304,858 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 2,500 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 47 investors sold UPS shares while 430 reduced holdings. only 108 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 447.82 million shares or 0.61% less from 450.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.32% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 9,600 shares. Next Financial Group Inc, Texas-based fund reported 4,604 shares. Moreover, Hallmark Cap Management Inc has 0.2% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.13% or 7.36M shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 365,990 shares. Sigma Planning holds 21,113 shares. Transamerica Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 316 shares. Keystone Fincl Planning reported 42,139 shares. Moreover, Dodge & Cox has 0% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,200 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability reported 108,957 shares stake. Citigroup has invested 0.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bb&T Limited owns 640,062 shares. Moreover, Coe Capital Ltd Liability Company has 1.78% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 15,408 shares. Sns Lc reported 3,553 shares. Court Place Advisors holds 0.33% or 7,511 shares.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43M and $410.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,058 shares to 17,896 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,032 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 27 analysts covering United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. United Parcel Service had 91 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $93 target in Tuesday, October 9 report. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $119.0 target in Sunday, February 11 report. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, July 17 report. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 24 by Robert W. Baird. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $118 target in Thursday, October 25 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, February 23. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 7 by Loop Capital. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Friday, October 27. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by BMO Capital Markets. On Monday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold INTU shares while 257 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 215.92 million shares or 0.30% more from 215.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Harvest Capital Mngmt holds 2,010 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 114,090 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 0.11% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). The California-based Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.25% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Glynn Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.23% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Cornerstone Advisors Inc invested in 0.15% or 9,000 shares. Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd has invested 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Tctc Hldg Ltd Company owns 0.01% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1,300 shares. Saturna has 467,684 shares for 3.1% of their portfolio. Caxton Assoc LP stated it has 2,578 shares. Stifel Corp owns 448,446 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Cohen Management stated it has 9,980 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Natl Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Horan Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 800 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability reported 6,076 shares stake.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $603.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,128 shares to 31,629 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 53,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 612.50% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.08 per share. INTU’s profit will be $147.94M for 86.45 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,000.00% EPS growth.