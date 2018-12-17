Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 0.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 10,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $51.49 million, up from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.58. About 54.70M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 11/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Abaxis Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/04/2018 – The market is ‘right in the eye of the storm,’ and two charts show dark clouds ahead, says BofA strategist via @CNBCFuturesNow; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 14/05/2018 – Iqvia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB+/B’ Rtgs On BAC Intnl Bank, Otlk Still Stbl; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 15/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Lilly Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 0.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 95 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,275 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.12B, down from 21,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 14.56 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/05/2018 – RBS DEAL POINTS TO LIGHTER TRUMP-ERA FINES FOR WELLS FARGO, UBS; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WELLS FARGO IGNORED FAULTY INCENTIVE SYSTEM; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo said it will pay $480 million to resolve a lawsuit related to a 2016 sales scandal; 24/04/2018 – Scandal-plagued Wells Fargo faces shareholders and protestors at meeting in Des Moines; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway, Wells Fargo, and Tesla are in the spotlight this morning; 07/05/2018 – Ingevity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – The biggest risk to the bond market is not 3 percent yields: Wells Fargo (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 06/03/2018 – Evaluating Wells Fargo’s ‘Nice’ Behavior — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – Mass. Secretary Galvin’s Office Seeking Additional Information to Determine Scope of Wells Fargo’s Internal Investigation; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1/Vmig 1 To Tender Option Bond Trust (Wells Fargo Liq.) Floater Certificates, Series 2018-XM0638

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $269.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond (VCSH) by 406 shares to 31,270 shares, valued at $2.44 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 39 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Growth (VUG).

Since August 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $5.87 million activity.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 22.68% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.97 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.60 billion for 9.85 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 55 investors sold WFC shares while 664 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 432 raised stakes. 3.46 billion shares or 3.93% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vision Cap Management Inc accumulated 9,711 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reported 775,302 shares. California-based Blume Cap Inc has invested 3.32% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Wesbanco Financial Bank Inc invested in 0.64% or 245,225 shares. Natixis holds 0.73% or 2.41M shares in its portfolio. Ensemble Management Ltd Liability owns 0.04% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 4,600 shares. Community Trust & Inv owns 6,973 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group Ltd has invested 0.08% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 19,165 were accumulated by Glynn Cap Management Limited Company. Colonial Advisors holds 0.04% or 4,396 shares in its portfolio. Capwealth Advsr Lc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mariner has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bruni J V & invested in 0.09% or 10,000 shares. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Serv has 0.2% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Massachusetts Ma reported 49.58 million shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Independent Incorporated holds 21,790 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Levin Capital Strategies Ltd Partnership has 4.86 million shares. 9,190 are held by Farmers Trust Company. Security National Trust holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 9,050 shares. Mark Asset Corporation reported 211,722 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Stelac Advisory Lc has invested 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pentwater Cap Mngmt LP accumulated 75,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Acg Wealth accumulated 144,002 shares. Macroview Investment Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Finemark Commercial Bank holds 47,396 shares. Adirondack Trust holds 0.28% or 13,903 shares in its portfolio. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 22,248 shares. Seizert Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.88 million shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Co has 0.27% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Tiger Mgmt accumulated 2.09% or 706,700 shares.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3,750 shares to 2,100 shares, valued at $273,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 13,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,894 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).