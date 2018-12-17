Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 33.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 4,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,216 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.34 million, down from 13,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $131.17. About 1.37M shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 10.23% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 0.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 51 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,151 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.38B, up from 6,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $168.36. About 5.12M shares traded or 41.72% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 02/04/2018 – Goldman faces class action suit over pay discrimination; 12/03/2018 – Main Street: Goldman Co-President Schwartz to Retire as Race for CEO Job Heats Up; 29/05/2018 – Clearlake Capital Group Announces Strategic Minority Investment By Dyal Capital, Goldman Sachs Asset Management And Landmark Pa; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO SAYS MARCUS HAS ORIGINATED $3BLN OF LOANS; 10/04/2018 – PREVIEW-Doubts over U.S. bank capital payouts may cloud strong earnings; 16/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ GSIE Gains Daily Inflow of $88.5M; 09/03/2018 – $GS CEO Blankfein preparing exit by year end; 29/03/2018 – GKN: Goldman Sachs Cuts Stake to 6.71%; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN’S CURRIE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 23/05/2018 – US Foods Holding Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.95 million activity.

Among 32 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. had 115 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, October 17 report. The stock has “Sell” rating by Vertical Group on Monday, November 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 6 by Vining Sparks. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, December 21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Tuesday, November 29. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, January 18. Oppenheimer upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, September 21 report. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 26 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, November 8 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Monday, April 23 with “Buy”.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $269.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Market (VWO) by 1,230 shares to 337,374 shares, valued at $13.83B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 21 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,840 shares, and cut its stake in Mkt Vctrs J P Mrgn Em.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) – Q3 Earnings Outlook For Goldman Sachs – Benzinga” on October 15, 2018, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Declines 3.40% – Live Trading News” published on May 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman Sachs building commercial banking business – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2018. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs’ First Quarter Performance: Whoa – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) – 2 Charts That Show Why Goldman Sachs Will Be Strong This Week – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold GS shares while 343 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 252.31 million shares or 2.19% less from 257.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc invested in 1,113 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Communication reported 45,467 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Check Management Ca has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0% stake. Oakworth reported 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ledyard Bancorporation reported 1,262 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.29% or 2,200 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 2.25M shares. 13,417 are held by Spinnaker Trust. Sterling Invest Inc stated it has 14,726 shares. Manchester Management, a Vermont-based fund reported 3,843 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa holds 9,148 shares. Gideon holds 4,725 shares. Scotia Cap holds 0.04% or 13,663 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.39, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 57 investors sold EL shares while 266 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 187.38 million shares or 2.83% less from 192.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi holds 53,386 shares or 2.05% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 362,000 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Management Inc owns 3,438 shares. Capital Guardian Co holds 0% or 420 shares. Girard Prtnrs Ltd holds 2,429 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Franklin has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Manchester Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,468 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 1.30 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Baillie Gifford Company accumulated 0.03% or 192,461 shares. Ajo LP owns 0.45% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 660,687 shares. National Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.04% or 3,505 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 3,042 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 0.16% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 1,286 shares. 7,000 were accumulated by Cannell Peter B. Qci Asset Management Inc Ny reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.52 per share. EL’s profit will be $551.53M for 21.57 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.80% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 20 selling transactions for $57.58 million activity. The insider Haney Carl P. sold 12,898 shares worth $1.82 million. LAUDER JANE sold $4.84 million worth of stock. STERNLICHT BARRY S also sold $1.96 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, August 22. $168,244 worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by BARSHEFSKY CHARLENE on Wednesday, August 22. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $2.14 million was made by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Wednesday, November 14. Demsey John had sold 17,296 shares worth $2.39 million.

Among 34 analysts covering Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Estee Lauder had 127 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 4 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, January 26. On Monday, October 24 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, May 22, the company rating was initiated by Evercore. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 5 by Bernstein. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 3. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, May 5 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, August 18. On Monday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”.

