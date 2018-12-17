Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 11.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 16,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 159,473 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.37M, up from 142,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 5.09M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has declined 18.09% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 17/04/2018 – GM’s Shift to Quarterly Sales Spurs Data Supplier to Follow Suit; 20/04/2018 – S.KOREA URGES GM KOREA AND UNION TO REACH DEAL PROMPTLY; 23/04/2018 – GM Korea and union reach tentative wage deal; 20/04/2018 – GM Korea fails to reach wage deal with union; 25/04/2018 – “Small-town kids” shape future of China’s consumption; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 31/05/2018 – GM SAYS AT DEAL CLOSE, SOFTBANK VISION FUND TO INVEST FIRST TRANCHE OF $900 MLN; 15/03/2018 – GM WILL INVEST OVER $100M TO UPGRADE FACILITIES FOR CRUISE AV; 23/04/2018 – Bankruptcy vote by GM Korea board delayed; 26/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S KDB SAYS TO OFFER $750 MLN TO GM KOREA

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 4.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 14,791 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 323,281 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.52 million, up from 308,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.6. About 63.44 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 10/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 15/05/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Sued for Refusing Job to Dreamer Raised in U.S; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Convertible Bond Sales Up 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 16/04/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp 1st Quarter Results; 29/05/2018 – DBR [Reg]: Pa. Law Firm Sues Bank of America Over Hacking-Related Wire Transfer; 18/04/2018 – Oil to Hit $80 a Barrel in Second Quarter, Says BofA’s Blanch (Video)

