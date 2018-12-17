Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Ser C (LBTYK) by 18.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 25,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,404 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.63M, up from 139,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Ser C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $22.08. About 1.80M shares traded. Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 23.89% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 25/04/2018 – LBTYA, FOX: IMG and Leeds United owner’s agency raided in EU sport cartel inquiry; 30/05/2018 – EU Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Acquisition; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO MIKE FRIES SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global

Family Firm Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 40.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Firm Inc bought 852 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,955 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.10M, up from 2,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Firm Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $319.89. About 2.33M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices but could hurt sales; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 180-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REIMPOSE SANCTIONS ON TRANSACTIONS WITH IRANIAN CENTRAL BANK AND DESIGNATED IRANIAN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, AND IRAN’S ENERGY SECTOR; 25/04/2018 – Dow futures erase earlier losses after blowout earnings from Boeing; 16/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Boeing moves to keep 777X on track after engine snag; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner begins maiden flight; 08/05/2018 – Boeing: Order Includes Two 777-300ERs for SWISS and Two 777 Freighters for Lufthansa Cargo; 26/04/2018 – STLBusinessJournal: The Defense Logistics Agency has awarded Boeing a five-year $427 million sole-source contract to provide; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC RANDY TINSETH COMMENTS DURING BRIEFING AT ISTAT; 02/04/2018 – Mobile Press-Reg: Proposed Mobile plant puts Alabama at heart of Boeing-Airbus rivalry; 01/05/2018 – Boeing swoops on aircraft services group KLX

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Decatur Mngmt Inc reported 2.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jacobs Com Ca holds 2.93% or 46,659 shares. Argi Invest Ltd Llc reported 2,859 shares stake. Town Country State Bank Tru Dba First Bankers Tru reported 0.26% stake. Dumont & Blake Inv Advsrs Llc has invested 0.6% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First City Capital Management Inc has 1,800 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Ltd reported 5,800 shares stake. Capstone Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1.22M were accumulated by Winslow Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Edgemoor Invest Advsrs holds 2.58% or 55,887 shares in its portfolio. Alesco Advisors Ltd has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tci Wealth Inc accumulated 5,310 shares. Punch Assocs Inv Mgmt accumulated 24,602 shares. Tru Com Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,822 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability Corp owns 473,489 shares.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.35 million activity. Shares for $1.75M were sold by Sands Diana L on Monday, October 29.