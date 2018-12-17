Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 84 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 95 decreased and sold their positions in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 153.73 million shares, down from 154.36 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Hudson Pacific Properties Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 74 Increased: 57 New Position: 27.

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased Pulte Homes Inc Com (PHM) stake by 19.43% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bogle Investment Management Lp acquired 84,800 shares as Pulte Homes Inc Com (PHM)’s stock declined 4.95%. The Bogle Investment Management Lp holds 521,298 shares with $12.91M value, up from 436,498 last quarter. Pulte Homes Inc Com now has $7.23B valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $25.74. About 3.25M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has declined 23.91% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $144,800 activity. ANDERSON BRIAN P sold $144,800 worth of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) on Monday, August 27.

Among 8 analysts covering PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. PulteGroup had 13 analyst reports since June 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, August 7. The stock of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) earned “Outperform” rating by Evercore on Thursday, October 25. JP Morgan downgraded PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) rating on Friday, September 21. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $28 target. Bank of America downgraded the shares of PHM in report on Monday, November 12 to “Underperform” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, October 10 by Citigroup. The stock of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, September 14. The stock of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, October 22 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, October 18 by Bank of America. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 24. The stock of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 52 investors sold PHM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 239.88 million shares or 0.04% more from 239.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 150 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt has invested 0.07% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). First Savings Bank Of Omaha holds 0.07% or 63,000 shares in its portfolio. 5,600 were accumulated by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca. Nordea Invest Management Ab has invested 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Quantres Asset Management Limited has 42,100 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment has invested 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). First United Bancorporation holds 31,643 shares. Hellman Jordan Mgmt Ma invested 0.37% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Qs Invsts Limited Company has invested 0.06% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Capstone Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 5,320 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 365,465 shares. Argyle Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 93,950 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gp accumulated 57,900 shares.

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased Care Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRCM) stake by 133,193 shares to 23,059 valued at $510,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Mellanox Tech Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:MLNX) stake by 31,370 shares and now owns 138,019 shares. Integer Holdings Corp was reduced too.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.51 billion. The firm engages in acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art media and entertainment properties in Northern and Southern California and the Pacific Northwest. It has a 39.6 P/E ratio. It invests in Class-A office and media and entertainment properties located in high barrier-to-entry, innovation-centric submarkets with significant growth potential.

Presima Inc. holds 7.74% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. for 1.85 million shares. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc owns 1.12 million shares or 4.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cbre Clarion Securities Llc has 2.42% invested in the company for 5.43 million shares. The Illinois-based Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has invested 2.14% in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc, a New York-based fund reported 17.87 million shares.

Analysts await Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, down 5.77% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.52 per share. HPP’s profit will be $76.53M for 14.73 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.26% EPS growth.

