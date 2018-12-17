Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sothebys (BID) by 38.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 15,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,536 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.26M, down from 41,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sothebys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 273,738 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has declined 27.05% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 13/03/2018 – High-end art sales boom in 2017, but it’s only a partial market rebound; 03/04/2018 – Sotheby’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s Intl Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 10/04/2018 – Matthew Adam Properties Forms Alliance with Sotheby’s International Realty; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 03/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S SPRING 2018 HONG KONG SALES TOTAL $466.5M; 06/03/2018 Sotheby’s Trading Activity Jumps to More Than Six Times Average; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Expands Investor Relations Team; 28/03/2018 – SOTHEBY’S BID.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63

Bokf increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 335.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 99,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,885 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.31M, up from 29,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.67. About 4.76 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 22.14% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS COMMITTED TO ACQUISITIONS THAT FIT CO’S STRATEGY; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- APPROVED CAPITAL ALLOCATION POLICY AFTER TAKING INTO CONSIDERATION STRATEGIC, OPERATIONAL CASH REQUIREMENTS OF COMPANY IN MEDIUM TERM; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- IMPAIRMENT LOSS OF 1.18 BLN RUPEES IN RESPECT OF PANAYA HAS BEEN RECOGNIZED IN CONSOL PROFIT AND LOSS FOR QTR, YEAR ENDED MARCH 31 2018; 11/05/2018 – Ravi Venkatesan Steps off Infosys Board to Pursue Exciting New Opportunity; 13/04/2018 – The three companies to be sold are Israeli automation company Panaya, U.S.-based Kallidus and mobile commerce platform Skava. In explaining the sale, management said that the companies weren’t making “meaningful” contributions to Infosys. revenue; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – MARCH QTR ANNUALIZED STANDALONE EMPLOYEE ATTRITION AT 16.6 PCT VS 13.5 PCT; 13/04/2018 – Infosys 4Q Net $571M; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS CLARIFIES ON REPORT OF CBI INVESTIGATION OF SOME STAFF; 13/04/2018 – Infosys 4Q EPS 26c; 16/05/2018 – INFOSYS UNIT IN BLOCKCHAIN TRADE NETWORK WITH 7 INDIA BANKS

Bokf, which manages about $3.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 6,209 shares to 13,466 shares, valued at $866,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 22,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,766 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Among 22 analysts covering Infosys (NYSE:INFY), 4 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive. Infosys had 49 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Sterne Agee CRT on Thursday, December 17 with “Neutral”. Jefferies upgraded the shares of INFY in report on Wednesday, August 26 to “Underperform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Neutral” on Monday, July 18. On Monday, September 18 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) on Friday, August 18 with “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Negative” rating given on Monday, February 5 by Susquehanna. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $18.0 target in Friday, January 12 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 11 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Market Perform” on Monday, July 16.

Among 11 analysts covering Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Sotheby’s had 20 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, November 10. The stock has “Buy” rating by Standpoint Research on Wednesday, January 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, September 28. As per Thursday, April 14, the company rating was downgraded by Standpoint Research. On Tuesday, July 28 the stock rating was downgraded by TheStreet to “Hold”. As per Wednesday, March 28, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The rating was downgraded by Sitfel to “Hold” on Thursday, February 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, February 2. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) on Thursday, February 11 to “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by Barrington Research to “Mkt Perform” on Friday, February 26.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 38,139 shares to 42,735 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Relic Inc by 43,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,611 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.44 EPS, down 2.04% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.47 per share. BID’s profit will be $70.57M for 6.39 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.41 actual EPS reported by Sotheby's for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -451.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 40 investors sold BID shares while 59 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 43.40 million shares or 2.00% less from 44.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 101,681 are held by Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability. American Int Grp Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 98,565 shares. Victory Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Prelude Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 111,264 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa holds 55,791 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 1.39M shares. Raymond James Assoc invested 0% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 10,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ls Advisors Limited accumulated 0.01% or 3,340 shares. Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Menta Ltd Llc holds 6,800 shares. Bluemountain Cap Limited Company accumulated 10,603 shares. Keybank National Association Oh owns 17,700 shares. Moreover, Clal Insurance Hldgs has 2.11% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 1.61M shares.

