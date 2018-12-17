Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 5.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 20,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 330,413 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.11 million, down from 350,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $103.12. About 2.74 million shares traded or 5.43% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 13.14% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA

Bokf decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 6.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 4,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,524 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.51M, down from 74,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $116.1. About 7.26 million shares traded or 3.41% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS; 17/04/2018 – IBM – QTRLY OPERATING (NON-GAAP) EPS OF $2.45, UP 4 PERCENT; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 17/04/2018 – IBM – OPERATING (NON-GAAP) PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.7 BILLION AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) NET INCOME WAS $2.3 BILLION IN QTR; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sees FY EPS At Least $11.58; 08/03/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of GSMS 2017-GS5

Among 32 analysts covering Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Dollar General Corp. had 127 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125 target in Friday, August 31 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, February 12. Oppenheimer initiated Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Tuesday, January 16 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Friday, August 31 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, April 7 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, August 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, December 4 by UBS. Goldman Sachs reinitiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, November 14 report. The firm has “” rating by BB&T Capital given on Friday, November 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, May 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 36 investors sold DG shares while 214 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 235.66 million shares or 1.17% less from 238.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 12Th Street Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 6.88% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 264,593 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt holds 0.02% or 8,795 shares. Brandywine Global Mngmt Limited Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 256,854 shares. Jackson Square Prns Lc reported 4.18M shares or 2.31% of all its holdings. Seabridge Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 4,060 shares. Salem Invest Counselors owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jane Street Gru Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Umb Financial Bank N A Mo has 0.01% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 2,657 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa invested in 6,551 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 1,521 shares. Fmr reported 6.00 million shares. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Conning Inc has 5,370 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc holds 32,610 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh invested in 19,162 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Overseas Bank Ltd (UOVEY) by 25,498 shares to 415,345 shares, valued at $16.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 53,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 496,963 shares, and has risen its stake in Wh Group Ltd.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.50 million activity.

Bokf, which manages about $3.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 10,377 shares to 482,175 shares, valued at $42.07M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, October 18 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, January 19 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, January 18 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Standpoint Research on Wednesday, July 19 to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 12 by Credit Suisse. JP Morgan maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Tuesday, April 19. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $159 target. As per Friday, January 19, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 22. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, September 22.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 sale for $426,695 activity. Shares for $249,722 were bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H on Thursday, November 1. 2,000 shares were bought by Swedish Joseph, worth $232,838 on Thursday, November 1. 11,451 shares valued at $1.67 million were sold by Gherson Diane J on Friday, August 3. Rometty Virginia M bought $998,835 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Friday, November 2. Another trade for 4,311 shares valued at $495,846 was bought by TAUREL SIDNEY.