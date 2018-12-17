Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 24.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 10,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 53,110 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.64M, up from 42,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.7. About 949,109 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 28.79% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 22/03/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Harris, St. Laurent & Chaudhry LLP and Mark Kelly, Esq; 18/04/2018 – Survey: Fewer Than Half of National Respondents Have Basic Information to Prepare for a Disaster; 29/05/2018 – DOD AWARDS BOOZ ALLEN A PLACE ON $495M IDIQ CONTRACT; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.68B; 29/03/2018 – Defense Department: Recipients of Contract Include Booz Allen Hamilton; 06/03/2018 – Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chem and Biological Defenses; 06/03/2018 Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chemical and; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Net $84.9M

Aspen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 23.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspen Investment Management Inc sold 196 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 648 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.30 million, down from 844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $743.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $71 during the last trading session, reaching $1520.91. About 8.21M shares traded or 21.27% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Amazon Has Lots of Company as Trump Slams `Stupid’ Businesses; 19/03/2018 – RichRelevance Digital Grocery Survey Finds Amazon Takes Early Lead – But 60% of First-Time Shoppers Willing to Explore a New; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, slams it on taxes, shipping; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 15/05/2018 – “Introducing Kaleido to AWS customers is going to help customers move faster and not worry about managing blockchain themselves,” Amazon Web Services says; 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland; 28/05/2018 – Times Now: Oregon family finds Amazon’s Alexa has a mind of her own; 12/04/2018 – New Yorker: Amazon Apologizes for Shipping Ten Thousand Copies of Comey’s Book to White House; 07/05/2018 – @JimCramer: Warren Buffett’s aversion to iPhones might’ve kept him out of $AMZN, $GOOGL; 30/05/2018 – Lotus 39 Anti-Hair Loss Treatment Garners Positive Response from Amazon Customers

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $101.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6,030 shares to 25,365 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 18 analysts covering Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation had 51 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) on Thursday, June 7 with “Outperform” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of BAH in report on Thursday, January 28 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 6 by Cowen & Co. As per Tuesday, August 4, the company rating was upgraded by Zacks. The stock of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 16 by Bank of America. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 29 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, January 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) rating on Tuesday, April 10. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $41 target. The stock of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, May 30. Jefferies maintained the shares of BAH in report on Friday, August 18 with “Hold” rating.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.91 million activity. McClain Gretchen W had sold 7,000 shares worth $351,012 on Tuesday, August 21. ANDERSON KRISTINE had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.03 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 31 investors sold BAH shares while 101 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 122.70 million shares or 1.81% less from 124.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Massachusetts-based Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.97% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Advisory Services Net Lc accumulated 0.04% or 10,153 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability accumulated 1.99M shares. Asset Management One Co invested in 68,706 shares. 63,440 were accumulated by Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com. Jennison Associates Llc holds 0% or 12,538 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark owns 0% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 242 shares. Aperio Gru Lc has 0.02% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Numerixs Invest Tech owns 11,600 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 472,500 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0% or 2,140 shares in its portfolio. Omers Administration has 0.02% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 40,100 shares. Bank Of America De owns 1.04M shares. Bridges Invest Mngmt holds 0.04% or 16,305 shares.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. 1,230 shares were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A, worth $1.85 million. $2.31 million worth of stock was sold by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q on Friday, November 2. 181 shares valued at $285,960 were sold by Huttenlocher Daniel P on Thursday, November 15. The insider BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $5.31 million. On Wednesday, August 15 Zapolsky David sold $3.66M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,927 shares. $952,500 worth of stock was sold by McGrath Judith A on Wednesday, August 15.

Aspen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $233.10M and $151.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 10,311 shares to 59,195 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Budros Ruhlin And Roe Incorporated accumulated 1,916 shares. Nbt Bancshares N A New York owns 554 shares. Sigma Planning invested in 12,830 shares. Scotia Cap has invested 0.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wellington Shields And Co Ltd Liability holds 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 405 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt accumulated 2,612 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Windsor Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.18% or 195 shares. First Fincl Bank Of Hutchinson has invested 1.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 207 are held by Landscape Cap Management Limited. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.92% or 1.21M shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md invested in 15.54 million shares. West Chester Capital Advsr reported 1,767 shares or 4.42% of all its holdings. Rothschild Prtn Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 7,042 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 69.38 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 21. Credit Suisse maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, October 23. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $777 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 27 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets on Tuesday, November 27 with “Buy”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 7 by JP Morgan. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 13 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Wedbush. Susquehanna maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, April 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Friday, February 2. On Friday, February 2 the stock rating was maintained by PiperJaffray with “Overweight”.