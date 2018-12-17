Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 479.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 124,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,916 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.03 million, up from 25,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $29.63. About 33.22 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/05/2018 – AT&T says it hired firm linked to Cohen for advice on Trump; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/04/2018 – AT&T Says U.S. Used Tweaked Charter Study to Boost Merger Case; 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE PRESIDING OVER TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER SAYS OPENING ARGUMENTS WILL START WEDNESDAY FOLLOWING TWO DAYS OF HEARINGS ON OBJECTIONS; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: SEE CHALLENGES IN SAT. TV, BUT GAINS IN ONLINE TV; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q REV. $38.0B, EST. $39.39B; 07/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 16/04/2018 – A SHAME AT&T, TELEFONICA NOT INVESTING IN MEXICO: SLIM

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 432.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 39,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,355 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.06M, up from 9,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.58% or $9.91 during the last trading session, reaching $167.63. About 3.18M shares traded or 6.66% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SEES 2Q REV. $3.97B TO $4.17B, EST. $3.85B; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSES FOR AUTONOMOUS CARS TESTS IN BEIJING; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi CEO Discusses Price Drop After IPO Debut (Video); 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future Al Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Prices IPO by Subsidiary iQIYI of 125M American Depositary Shrs; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi Drops in Trading Debut After Raising $2.3 Billion

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $326.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 56,418 shares to 123,723 shares, valued at $14.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 44,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,325 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 27 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Baidu had 76 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, May 12 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) rating on Wednesday, September 9. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $170 target. On Wednesday, February 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Daiwa Securities to “Outperform”. The company was downgraded on Friday, May 18 by Credit Suisse. The rating was downgraded by Credit Agricole on Tuesday, July 28 to “Underperform”. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Monday, January 9. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, October 31 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 23 by Jefferies. Wells Fargo initiated Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) rating on Tuesday, September 26. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $290.0 target. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Monday, June 13 to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lourd Capital Ltd Com invested in 20,130 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Lc owns 12,143 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Altavista Wealth Mgmt holds 25,123 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp invested in 23,397 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Chilton Cap Limited Liability Com invested in 0.09% or 33,139 shares. 1.21 million were accumulated by Stephens Ar. Main Street Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 24,540 shares. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.03% or 29,922 shares. Mcgowan Grp Inc Asset has 0.12% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 22,099 shares. Mackenzie Corporation owns 463,718 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Holt Advisors Ltd Liability Dba Holt Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has 16,321 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability accumulated 129,288 shares. Northrock Limited Liability accumulated 0.09% or 9,662 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 13,631 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.7% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Botty Investors Llc, which manages about $342.21M and $367.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr Real Estate Fin Tr Inc by 267,558 shares to 1,240 shares, valued at $25,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.