Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 10.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 7,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,021 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.61M, up from 76,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $36.99. About 4.61M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has declined 32.02% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 32.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 7,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,948 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.26M, down from 23,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $70.89. About 4.73 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone

Since June 28, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 4 insider sales for $4.63 million activity. $225,155 worth of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) was sold by Nudi Jonathon on Monday, July 9. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $47,370 was bought by SASTRE MARIA. OGrady Shawn P also sold $3.74 million worth of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) shares. $105,919 worth of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) was sold by Williams-Roll Jacqueline on Wednesday, July 18.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27M and $223.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,487 shares to 91,130 shares, valued at $10.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 17,078 shares to 204,709 shares, valued at $30.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $6.93 million activity. On Wednesday, November 14 the insider Brennan Troyen A sold $1.17 million. Bisaccia Lisa had sold 21,534 shares worth $1.72M on Monday, October 1. Boratto Eva C had sold 4,426 shares worth $354,080. 25,159 shares valued at $2.02M were sold by Denton David M on Thursday, November 29.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.75B for 8.32 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.12% EPS growth.