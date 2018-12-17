Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Devon Energy Corporation New (DVN) by 28.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 8,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.50 million, up from 29,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Devon Energy Corporation New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $25.99. About 4.85M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 29.29% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 02/05/2018 – DEVON IN DISCUSSIONS ON ‘LARGE’ DIVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES: CEO; 01/05/2018 – DEVON 1Q CORE EPS 20C, EST. 19C; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS NOTES TENDER OFFERS FROM $1B; 02/05/2018 – DEVON TARGETING $1 BILLION OF ADDITIONAL DIVESTMENTS THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – NEW QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE WILL BE $0.08 PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Repurchased 6.2M Shrs for $204M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Early Tender Results, Results of Consent Solicitations and Upsizing of Tender Offers; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Energy Outlook Is Stable

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 0.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 2,583 shares as the company's stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 431,966 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $97.51 million, up from 429,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $782.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $164.8. About 24.32 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. 3,408 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares with value of $647,520 were sold by KONDO CHRIS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 7,750 shares to 15,948 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 4,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,769 shares, and cut its stake in.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive.

Among 40 analysts covering Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 0.83 in 2018Q2.