Among 2 analysts covering Rayonier Advanced (NYSE:RYAM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Rayonier Advanced had 2 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel.

15/10/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $26 New Target: $24 Maintain

12/07/2018 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Initiates Coverage On

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased Costamare Inc (CMRE) stake by 43.09% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc acquired 195,000 shares as Costamare Inc (CMRE)’s stock declined 24.30%. The Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 647,500 shares with $4.20 million value, up from 452,500 last quarter. Costamare Inc now has $507.44 million valuation. The stock decreased 5.59% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $4.56. About 575,943 shares traded or 18.51% up from the average. Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) has declined 13.83% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRE News: 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Rev $92.8M; 01/05/2018 – COSTAMARE 1Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 11C; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Adj EPS 12c; 01/05/2018 – COSTAMARE 1Q NET VOYAGE REV. $92.8M, EST. $92.1M; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Net $12.3M; 02/04/2018 – Costamare Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Costamare Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q EPS 11c

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company has market cap of $573.42 million. The Company’s products include cellulose specialties, such as cellulose acetate and cellulose ethers, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers. It has a 1.9 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commodity products, including commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications, such as baby wipes, cosmetic and personal wipes, industrial wipes, and mattress ticking; and absorbent materials comprising fluff fibers that are used as an absorbent medium in products, such as disposable baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, incontinence pads, convalescent bed pads, industrial towels and wipes, and non-woven fabrics.

Among 2 analysts covering Costamare (NYSE:CMRE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Costamare had 3 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, September 28 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $9 target in Wednesday, July 11 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, July 31 by Wells Fargo.

