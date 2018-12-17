Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 2.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 1,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,069 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.69M, up from 63,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $783.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $165.03. About 24.06 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Is Apple Botching Its Autonomous Driving Opportunity?; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn in Ireland back taxes as EU courts hear appeals; 13/03/2018 – Apple’s WWDC event will begin June 4, the company said Tuesday; 19/03/2018 – CNET: Apple reportedly testing in-house MicroLED screens; 24/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook called for “calm heads” and more open trade amid rising fears of a trade war between the United States and China; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27 event focused on education; 06/04/2018 – Technology HOLD Apple (AAPL) L) […]; 24/05/2018 – IBT: Apple’s ‘Amazing Stories’ Reboot Now Has Showrunners; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: The DACA situation is one that I am personally, as an American, deeply offended by. The DACA situation is not an immigration issue. It’s a moral issue. #RevolutionCHI

Penbrook Management Llc decreased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 48.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc sold 10,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,920 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $821,000, down from 21,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.33. About 284,252 shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 5.96% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 13c-Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 21/05/2018 – 2U INC – CHERNIS RESIGNED FROM BOARD, AND EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 18, 2018, BOARD REDUCED ITS SIZE TO 11 MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $406.6 MLN- $410.6 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Rice University Expands Partnership with 2U, Inc. to Deliver Business-Focused Online Short Courses; 21/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 21/05/2018 – Mark Chernis Joins 2U, Inc. as Chief Operating Officer; 22/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 18/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. VP of Program Excellence Named to Washington Business Journal’s 40 Under 40; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c-Adj Loss/Shr 21c; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q Loss/Shr 28c

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Google To Invest $1 Bln In New NYC Campus – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gain Exposure To Apple Through Berkshire Hathaway – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Chinese Hackers Make Apple (AAPL) Manufacturing Chain Bifurcation Likley – BofA – StreetInsider.com” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IVW, MSFT, AAPL, V – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hartline Investment owns 93,423 shares or 4.94% of their US portfolio. Blb&B Advisors Limited Co reported 70,025 shares stake. Cim Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 53,756 shares. Kcm Inv Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 254,230 shares. Ftb Advsrs stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 260,948 shares. Quantres Asset Management Limited reported 0.19% stake. Moreover, Prio Wealth Partnership has 6.53% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 1.60M shares or 6.23% of all its holdings. Wade G W And accumulated 200,014 shares. Clenar Muke Llc has invested 7.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Lc invested in 2,513 shares or 0% of the stock. Ensemble Capital Mgmt Lc owns 92,575 shares for 3.44% of their portfolio. Ar Asset Management accumulated 78,415 shares or 6.51% of the stock. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi holds 76,411 shares.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $813.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs/Caremark Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 4,420 shares to 7,662 shares, valued at $603,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,087 shares, and cut its stake in Stitch Fix Inc.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 31 by Piper Jaffray. As per Friday, February 2, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, November 2. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Friday, December 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 1 by Macquarie Research. As per Wednesday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Drexel Hamilton maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 7 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Wednesday, October 26. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, March 7 to “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral” on Wednesday, November 14.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. $2.98M worth of stock was sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E on Monday, July 9.

More notable recent 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “2U: Bulls Are Getting Wary – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form 8-K 2U, Inc. For: Dec 04 – StreetInsider.com” published on December 10, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “How 2U Earned Its Spot in the 5-Stock Sampler for a Troubled Market – Nasdaq” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Alexis Maybank, Co-Founder of Gilt Groupe, Joins 2U Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Could You Get An MD Online? – Forbes” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Among 15 analysts covering 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. 2U had 56 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 26 by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, September 20, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, July 15. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, November 16 with “Buy”. Barrington Research maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 5 report. The stock of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, November 8. Needham maintained 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) on Friday, August 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, September 8. The stock of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 12. The stock of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 7 by Compass Point.