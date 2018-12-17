Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 24.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 3,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,516 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.13M, down from 12,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $112.01. About 598,237 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 31.59% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Fergus Falls Sears Hometown Store; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Expects Completed Cost Reduction Initiatives to Deliver $150M Net Benefit in 2018; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By $0.05; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation enhances voice capabilities with Google Home in connected appliances; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N SAYS COMPANY AGREES TO SELL EMBRACO BUSINESS FOR $1.08 BLN IN CASH; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Pension Contributions $35 Million; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Cash From Operating Activities $1.7B-$1.8B; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 234.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 1.43M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $77.70M, up from 609,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $28.97. About 8.17 million shares traded or 42.49% up from the average. The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) has declined 4.51% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Economic Net Income $792M; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit to Acquire Ipreo from Blackstone and Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking; 19/03/2018 – DealStreetAsia: Blackstone to buy 80% in Pune mall for $47.5m, Goldman to exit; 21/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 21); 06/03/2018 – Joan Solotar Says Blackstone Is Creating ‘Bespoke’ Alt-Asset Products (Video); 06/03/2018 – HELICAL PLC HLCL.L – HELICAL PLC ANNOUNCES THAT IS HAS EXCHANGED CONTRACTS TO SELL MAGNUS PORTFOLIO OF 20 LOGISTICS ASSETS TO REAL ESTATE FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND M7 REAL ESTATE FOR £150M; 13/03/2018 – KKR Is Said to Mull $2.8 Billion Sale of U.K.’s Cognita Schools; 15/05/2018 – International Market Centers and AmericasMart to Combine to Form the World’s Largest Owner and Operator of Premier Showroom Space; 13/03/2018 – Blackstone Is Said to Raise $7 Billion for Asia Property Fund; 06/03/2018 – SOLOTAR SAYS BLACKSTONE CREATING ‘BESPOKE’ ALT-ASSET PRODUCTS

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $5.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 27,885 shares to 10,225 shares, valued at $544,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 16,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,757 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $24.60 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.24, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold BX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 300.87 million shares or 0.72% more from 298.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 9,005 shares. Jacobson & Schmitt Advsr Llc stated it has 2.71% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX). Palisade Capital Mgmt Llc Nj holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) for 13,435 shares. Homrich And Berg holds 0.01% or 5,260 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Limited reported 62,303 shares. Cibc Ww reported 180,672 shares. Walnut Private Equity Ltd Co has invested 16.54% in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX). Morgan Stanley has 0.3% invested in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) for 31.14M shares. Horizon Kinetics Lc holds 0.01% or 11,572 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Holding Ltd Liability has invested 0% in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX). Moreover, Dearborn Partners Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) for 18,023 shares. Invesco Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX). Wedgewood invested in 35,075 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 0.43% stake. Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 346 shares.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 57,227 shares to 123,396 shares, valued at $6.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) by 31,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 57 investors sold WHR shares while 173 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 55.77 million shares or 2.32% less from 57.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 3,800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Transamerica Fincl Advsr Inc owns 47 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Levin Capital Strategies Ltd Partnership has 14,751 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 121,708 are owned by South Texas Money Management. Greenhaven Assocs holds 5.29% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) or 2.88 million shares. Afam Cap Inc reported 51,220 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Commerce Comml Bank invested in 3,346 shares. 449 are held by Smithfield Trust Co. 160 are owned by Capital Interest Ca. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 3,493 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Lc stated it has 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Voya Inv Ltd Liability reported 28,982 shares. Westpac Bk holds 0% or 5,612 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett & Limited holds 0% or 101 shares.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $4.30 earnings per share, up 4.88% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.1 per share. WHR’s profit will be $274.37 million for 6.51 P/E if the $4.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.55 actual earnings per share reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.49% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $198,817 activity.