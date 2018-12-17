Btim Corp decreased its stake in Brinker International Inc (EAT) by 2.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 10,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.50% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 364,892 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.05 million, down from 374,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Brinker International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $47.79. About 722,269 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has risen 36.54% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 12/05/2018 – Notice of Unauthorized Access to Chili’s® Grill & Bar Guest Data; 09/05/2018 – NEIL BRINKER TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS COO; 01/05/2018 – Chili’s Parent Brinker International Earnings And Revenue Beat Expectations — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Net $46.9M; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Brinker; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Chief Operating Officer; 19/03/2018 New Loyalty Program at Chili’s Rewards the Guest on Every Visit; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Co-owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4% in 3Q; 22/03/2018 – Brinker Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 46.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 57,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,454 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.34M, down from 125,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $263.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $90.75. About 5.65M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has declined 2.93% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 24/04/2018 – Walmart and Fox News, Dominating Consumer Conversations, Named Most Talked About Brands; 15/05/2018 – SoftBank Still Weighing Options on Planned Sale of Flipkart Stake to Walmart; 09/05/2018 – Walmart Still Having Discussions With Other Investors; 18/04/2018 – VW’s Electrify America to install EV chargers at Walmart stores; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week: sources MUMBAI (Reuters) – Walmart; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s: Walmart Inc. Rating Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Walmart Brazil ops bidders peg unit’s back taxes at up to $3 bln; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Amazon, Cuts Walmart; 05/04/2018 – Wal-Mart de Mexico Same-Store Sales Rose 13.5% in March (Table); 18/04/2018 – WALMART TO DOUBLE EV CHARGING SITES TO TOTAL OVER 1000

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 5,294 shares to 156,800 shares, valued at $9.38 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

More notable recent Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Restaurant margin down for Brinker’s International – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Dividend 3 Pack – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brinker International: It’s Q4 Or Bust – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2018. More interesting news about Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Taking A Bite Out Of Tyson Foods – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Billingsley Co. receives go-ahead for next phase of Cypress Waters – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $2.90 million activity. On Thursday, September 6 the insider Valade Kelli sold $212,730. 4,000 Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) shares with value of $202,788 were sold by Taylor Joseph G. Ware Michaela M had sold 2,078 shares worth $101,012 on Wednesday, November 7. 1,998 Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) shares with value of $90,178 were sold by Allen Wade. The insider PROVOST STEVE sold $611,235.

Among 27 analysts covering Brinker (NYSE:EAT), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 26% are positive. Brinker had 89 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, October 21 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, November 19. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, June 15. The stock of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, December 15 by BMO Capital Markets. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, December 21 report. Maxim Group maintained Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) on Thursday, January 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group given on Tuesday, April 11. The stock of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 7. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, July 19 report.

Analysts await Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 1.15% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.87 per share. EAT’s profit will be $33.97M for 13.58 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Brinker International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 87.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.26, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold EAT shares while 95 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.65 million shares or 0.35% more from 45.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 0.01% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Moreover, Regions has 0% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Van Den Berg I holds 0.19% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) or 38,865 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 0.02% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 11,200 shares. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 101,661 shares. King Luther Mgmt has 14,524 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brandywine Global Invest Management Ltd Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Ajo LP stated it has 31,076 shares. Hanseatic Management Svcs owns 1,933 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Element Mgmt Lc owns 7,064 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability owns 63,732 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 1,078 shares. California-based Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Livingston Gru Asset Mgmt Communications (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has 300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Retail Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 37 investors sold WMT shares while 534 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 827.80 million shares or 1.41% less from 839.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ledyard National Bank stated it has 20,659 shares. 10,982 were accumulated by Quantum Capital Mngmt. Ohio-based Fifth Third Bank & Trust has invested 0.52% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Smith Moore Company invested in 16,404 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Iberiabank Corp accumulated 4,104 shares. Parthenon Ltd Com has 1.67% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Westover Capital Lc invested in 0.64% or 13,503 shares. Opus Mgmt owns 47,000 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. 322,158 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Parsons Ri holds 13,746 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 2,769 shares. Linscomb And Williams Inc owns 0.06% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 7,701 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.51% or 2.30M shares in its portfolio. Vigilant Mngmt Llc invested in 0.06% or 5,118 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Adv holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 22,933 shares.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 0.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.33 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.83 billion for 17.19 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Costco Earnings Preview: What to Watch – The Motley Fool” on December 09, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “500 Million Reasons Walmart Can Succeed in India – The Motley Fool” published on November 23, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Walmart Stock Faces Pressure, But Itâ€™s Premature to Panic – Investorplace.com” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Bets Against Walmartâ€™s Holiday Prospects Continue – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart’s Aggression Is Contributing To Its Potential Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00M and $356.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 36,967 shares to 224,416 shares, valued at $7.54M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 5,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Among 38 analysts covering Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Wal-Mart Stores Inc had 175 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Gordon Haskett initiated the shares of WMT in report on Tuesday, May 9 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, September 18 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, February 12 by UBS. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated it with “Overweight” rating and $90 target in Friday, September 30 report. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, November 20. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, February 23. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, January 12 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Wednesday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating by S&P Research given on Thursday, October 15. Wolfe Research maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on Saturday, August 22 with “Underperform” rating.

Since June 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 45 sales for $4.90 billion activity. The insider Canney Jacqueline P sold 4,026 shares worth $394,347. Another trade for 881,158 shares valued at $86.00M was made by WALTON JIM C on Friday, August 17. The insider Biggs M. Brett sold $1.77 million. Bartlett Daniel J sold $277,497 worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on Monday, August 20. 550,958 shares were sold by WALTON ALICE L, worth $45.72 million on Tuesday, June 19. Another trade for 9,623 shares valued at $904,964 was sold by Furner John R..