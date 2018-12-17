Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kmg Chemicals Inc (KMG) by 17.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 6,324 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 41,704 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.15 million, up from 35,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kmg Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $76.25. About 54,321 shares traded. KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) has 0.00% since December 17, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical KMG News: 13/03/2018 – KMG TO SUBMIT DELISTING APPLICATION ON APRIL 11; 08/03/2018 – KMG Chemicals Raises FY18 View To Sales $445M-$455M; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 11/04/2018 – KMG EP COVERAGE TERMINATED BY VTB CAPITAL; 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in KMG Chemicals; 19/03/2018 – Kazakh KMG: deal to sell stake in Romanian unit to CEFC postponed until end-June; 08/03/2018 – KMG CHEMICALS INC KMG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $449.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – KMG NOW INTENDS TO APPLY FOR LSE DELISTING, KASE DELISTING; 23/04/2018 – DJ KMG Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMG); 23/03/2018 – KMG Chemicals Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 67.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 7,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,540 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $219,000, down from 10,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 12.27 million shares traded or 43.63% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 14.97% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 29/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 3/29/2018, 8:00 PM; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 24/04/2018 – 5.3 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 291KM WSW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 01/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In rebuke to pharma, one-fifth of Bristol-Myers shareholders favor proposal tying pricing risks to executive pay; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 23.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.37 billion for 15.15 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.94% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Idera to release updated mid-stage data on tilsotolimod + Yervoy in melanoma on Friday – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Raises Quarterly Dividend 2.5% to $0.41; 3.1% Yield – StreetInsider.com” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bristol-Myers and Vedanta Biosciences collaborates to evaluate OPDIVO and VE800 in patients with advanced or metastatic cancers – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announces CheckMate -451 Study Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint of OS with Opdivo Plus Yervoy Vs. Placebo in SCLC – StreetInsider.com” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Stock Has Multiple Positive Catalysts – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81M and $680.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fds Vanguard Total Bd Ma (BND) by 18,062 shares to 68,503 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 6,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Among 25 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company had 100 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 17 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Leerink Swann on Monday, October 23 with “Outperform”. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, April 27 to “Market Perform”. Cowen & Co maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Monday, September 18 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) rating on Friday, October 12. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $58 target. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, September 9. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, July 23 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 26 by Robert W. Baird. On Monday, October 16 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 16 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold BMY shares while 532 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 388 raised stakes. 1.14 billion shares or 0.62% less from 1.14 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Com holds 0.42% or 335,651 shares. 540,000 are held by Sphera Funds Mgmt Limited. Howe & Rusling Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 17,635 were accumulated by Washington. 4,959 were reported by Mathes Communication Inc. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 37,697 shares. Condor Cap Mngmt holds 30,388 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Tctc Limited Liability Corp owns 318,715 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Aspiriant Limited Co owns 0.05% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 9,754 shares. Shelton Cap reported 33,665 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 2.69M shares. Aperio has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Northstar Investment Advsrs Lc owns 43,110 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Appleton Ma holds 0.14% or 16,566 shares in its portfolio.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 14,868 shares to 24,133 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 4,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,840 shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KMG Chemicals: An Unknown Outperformer That Is Worth A Look – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Humana Announces Completion of the Sale of Its Closed Block of Commercial Long-Term Care Insurance Business – Business Wire” published on August 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “KMG Chemicals: The Story Is Playing Out – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2017. More interesting news about KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “KMG Chemicals (KMG) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of KMG Chemicals, Inc.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal? – PR Newswire” published on August 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KMG Chemicals, Inc. (KMG) CEO Chris Fraser on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2018.