Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 10.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold 132,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $78.93 million, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $62.92. About 5.58M shares traded or 19.41% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has declined 13.20% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 54.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 5.14 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 14.51 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $257.34 million, up from 9.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $15.84. About 15.66M shares traded or 3.02% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has declined 7.60% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED ISSUES STATEMENT; 12/04/2018 – MEETING BETWEEN CANADA’S TRUDEAU AND PROVINCIAL PREMIERS ON PIPELINE DISPUTE IS “A FIRST STEP” TO SOLVING THE PROBLEM, MORE WORK WILL BE NEEDED – SENIOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Asks Court to Rule on Authority Over Kinder Morgan Project; 16/04/2018 – KMI: Alberta energy minister will get final say over oil exports from province under proposed law #ableg; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet provincial premiers on pipeline dispute; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Transaction Will Also Have a Positive Impact on Consolidated Balance Sheet; 12/04/2018 – Vassy Kapelos: BREAKING via @EvanDyerCBC – PM will meet AB Premier Notley AND BC Premier Horgan Sunday – coming back to Ottawa; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN PM TO RETURN TO OTTAWA FROM PERU TRIP ON APRIL 15, WILL MEET PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA TO DISCUSS PIPELINE DISPUTE – OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Calgary Herald: BREAKING – Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan bails, the federal Liberal government would back; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN TO GIVE FERC COMMENTS DURING PUBLIC COMMENT TIME

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Donâ€™t Buy the Headlines or Clorox Stock at All Right Now – Investorplace.com” on November 30, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Itâ€™s Too Late to Sell Alphabet Stock Now – Investorplace.com” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive: Take Profits Now – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “8 Best Stocks to Buy for the Holiday Spirit – Investorplace.com” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) – Despite Down Monday, The Chart Of Colgate-Palmolive Looks Very Bullish Right Now – Benzinga” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 2.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.75 per share. CL’s profit will be $633.15M for 21.55 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.39% EPS growth.

