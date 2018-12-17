Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 7.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 10,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,432 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $57.84M, down from 147,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $12.48 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 256,095 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 24.42% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 9.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 7,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,863 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.96M, up from 76,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $134.38. About 3.09 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR

Among 22 analysts covering Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Honeywell International Inc. had 110 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 26 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 23 with “Overweight”. Robert W. Baird initiated it with “Outperform” rating and $135 target in Thursday, October 6 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Sunday, December 10 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 30 by Oppenheimer. Credit Suisse maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Monday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 30 report. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 20 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Monday, June 6.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $8.19 million activity. DAVIS D SCOTT had sold 3,963 shares worth $590,923. $4.06 million worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was sold by Mikkilineni Krishna. The insider PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA sold 13,400 shares worth $1.94M.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 17,146 shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $471.35 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 413,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39M shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Blue-Chip Stocks for the Market Comeback – Investorplace.com” on December 03, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HON, FIT and SYF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Gov. Cooper on Honeywell HQ, tech jobs and Carolina Panthers – Charlotte Business Journal” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CWH, HON and CURO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of JT, HON, OZK, FIT and SYF – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 09, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fort LP owns 5,925 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership accumulated 218,998 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Heritage Invsts Mngmt Corp owns 67,462 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Aimz Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 2,055 shares. Granite Ltd owns 1,885 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Harvey Capital Management Inc invested 2.16% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Company has invested 0.14% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Garde accumulated 7,395 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Coastline Tru Com stated it has 20,895 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.87% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ironwood Limited Company reported 1,002 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 14,896 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd invested in 8,090 shares. Creative Planning holds 88,041 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. CoStar Group had 25 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. SunTrust maintained CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) rating on Friday, October 20. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $310.0 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, January 24. On Wednesday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Monday, August 22. Zacks downgraded the shares of CSGP in report on Wednesday, August 12 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, October 5. On Tuesday, December 20 the stock rating was initiated by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, October 26. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $490 target in Wednesday, July 25 report.

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Anticipate EPS Will Reach $36 – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 15, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “CoStar Group, Inc. Boosts Full-Year Outlook as Profits Soar – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2018. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Portland startup Cozy sells to CoStar – Portland Business Journal” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) CEO Andrew Florance on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2018.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $199,662 activity.