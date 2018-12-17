Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Badger Meter Inc (BMI) by 56.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 6,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,441 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.03 million, up from 12,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $52.17. About 89,573 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 17.03% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 27/04/2018 – BADGER METER PROMOTES KENNETH BOCKHORST TO PRESIDENT; DECLARES; 16/03/2018 – Badger Meter Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Promotes Kenneth Bockhorst to President; Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 11/04/2018 – VIETNAM C.BANK MAY KEEP REFINANCING RATE UNCHANGED IN 2018: BMI; 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visual Media Awards; 17/04/2018 – Badger Meter 1Q EPS 26c; 24/04/2018 – EU, US reluctant to remove trade preferences for Cambodia garments – Fitch’s BMI; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND® Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/04/2018 – BMI of Texas Expands Practice with Addition of Fellowship-Trained Bariatric Surgeon Dr. Punam Patel

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (ESRX) by 35.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 21,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.50% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 81,458 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.74M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Express Scripts Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $96.89. About 4.54M shares traded or 6.91% up from the average. Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has risen 42.43% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRX News: 08/03/2018 – FITCH PLACES EXPRESS SCRIPTS’ ON NEGATIVE WATCH W/ CIGNA BID; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 08/03/2018 – The offer represents a premium of nearly 31 percent to Express Scripts’ Wednesday closing price of $73.42; 02/05/2018 – Express Scripts Ranked as a Top 50 Inclusive company by DiversityInc; 14/03/2018 – Express Scripts Holding Company to Cancel Investor Day Meeting; 08/03/2018 – National LTC Pharmacy Advocacy Group: Cigna/Express Scripts Deal Heightens Salience of Gottlieb Comments Regarding PBMs and “Rigged Payment Schemes”; 22/03/2018 – Acreedo Is Unit of Express Scripts; 12/04/2018 – Express Scripts Launches Innovative Pilot Program For Performance-based Retail Pharmacy Network for Commercial Plans; 11/05/2018 – Express Scripts: Pleased Administration Wants Eliminating Gag Clauses and Clawbacks

Since July 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $5.24 million activity. Begale Fred J had sold 2,362 shares worth $129,925. GRAS HORST sold $120,542 worth of stock. JOHNSON RICHARD E also sold $958,151 worth of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) shares. $613,792 worth of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) shares were sold by TESKE TODD J. GOMEZ GREGORY M also sold $328,944 worth of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) on Monday, August 27. Shares for $506,958 were sold by Stoll Kimberly K.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group Amer Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 4,690 shares to 17,668 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 1,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,526 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).

Among 8 analysts covering Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Badger Meter had 29 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $63 target in Tuesday, July 21 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 10 by Sidoti. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, October 7 by Gabelli. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 19 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Sell” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Tuesday, February 27. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $41 target in Thursday, April 19 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of BMI in report on Sunday, December 10 with “Hold” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) rating on Wednesday, April 18. Canaccord Genuity has “Sell” rating and $4000 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Sunday, October 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.44, from 1.43 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 14 investors sold BMI shares while 53 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 5.60% less from 23.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 98,200 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr owns 0% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 138 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 3,087 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt, a Florida-based fund reported 236,291 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Manufacturers Life Ins Company The holds 8,165 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Corp has 32,500 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bluestein R H Com reported 0.01% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Geode Cap Mgmt Lc owns 318,181 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.07% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). 6,965 are owned by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Proshare Advsr Lc has 135,511 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). 4.24 million are owned by Blackrock. Mairs & Power Inc has 1.50 million shares.

More notable recent Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Badger Meter Sales Firm Up in the Second Quarter – Motley Fool” on July 19, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Meeusen to Retire as Badger Meter CEO; Bockhorst Named as Successor – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Badger Meter Signs Agreement to Acquire Innovative Metering Solutions – Business Wire” on April 02, 2018. More interesting news about Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Meet The New Ford – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Badger Meter Deals With a “Lumpy” First Quarter – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 19, 2018.

More notable recent Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 11/23/2018: ESRX,CI,NVO,IPCI – Nasdaq” on November 23, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Immunomedics, Surmodics, PDF Solutions, Stepan, Express Scripts Holding, and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 27, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Deadline for Accredo parent’s merger with Cigna delayed – Memphis Business Journal” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tracking Larry Robbins’ Glenview Capital Management Portfolio – Q3 2018 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on November 24, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Annual Changes to the NASDAQ-100 Index – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 15, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Express Scripts had 73 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 30. As per Friday, November 4, the company rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, December 15 by Raymond James. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Hold” on Friday, March 9. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co to “Outperform” on Monday, April 4. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Underperform” on Wednesday, March 15. The stock of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) earned “Sell” rating by Bernstein on Tuesday, January 30. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Thursday, March 8 to “Hold”. On Tuesday, January 19 the stock rating was downgraded by Leerink Swann to “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 9 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 62 investors sold ESRX shares while 398 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 458.93 million shares or 0.78% less from 462.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meyer Handelman Commerce invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Lincoln Natl holds 0.01% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) or 2,208 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 5,196 shares. Hennessy Advsr accumulated 0.14% or 39,400 shares. Sun Life Inc holds 0.03% or 1,545 shares in its portfolio. Edge Wealth Limited Liability Com owns 988 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 902,998 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 571,682 shares stake. Davidson Advsr invested in 1.4% or 148,600 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.41% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) or 21,507 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) for 2.57 million shares. Petrus Tru Lta holds 2.03% of its portfolio in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) for 97,133 shares. De Burlo Inc reported 19,155 shares. Triangle Wealth Mngmt reported 4,673 shares stake. Optimum Invest Advsrs reported 2,371 shares.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $238.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 10,068 shares to 18,073 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 8,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,141 shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).