Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc sold 2,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,647 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.40 million, down from 13,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $782.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $164.83. About 24.46 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 18/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble following report Apple is producing its own screens; 13/04/2018 – According to information viewed by Bloomberg News, Aramco earned $33.8 billion in the second quarter of 2017, topping Apple’s income in the same period; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Apple Taps European Executive to Run Global Music Business; 27/04/2018 – HANWANG TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO TRANSFER ONE OF ITS NON-REGISTERED TRADEMARK RELATED RIGHTS TO APPLE INC AAPL.O; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN NEW LOW-COST IPADS FOR EVENT TUESDAY; 01/05/2018 – Apple launches $100bn buyback and lifts dividend; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million From Samsung in Damages Retrial; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s education event: Live notes There’s a new iPad. And more

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co Com (LUV) by 10.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 13,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,367 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.96 million, down from 124,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $49.56. About 2.72M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 18.85% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: DIVERSION DUE TO REVIEW OF FUSELAGE WINDOW ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Air Flight Made Emergency Landing After Partial Window Break; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SAYS DIVERTED FLIGHT LANDS SAFELY IN CLEVELAND; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH 752 AIRCRAFT IN ITS FLEET BASED ON CURRENT AIRCRAFT DELIVERY SCHEDULE; 02/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: AIRCRAFT HAS 143 CUSTOMERS & 5 CREWMEMBERS ONBOARD; 08/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines February Load Factor 81%; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CEO GARY KELLY COMMENTS AT MEDIA BRIEFING; 20/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Off-duty cop victim of Southwest Side attempted carjacking

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06 million and $230.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 4,845 shares to 264,630 shares, valued at $56.66 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LUV shares while 256 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 424.82 million shares or 0.25% more from 423.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 131,338 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers invested in 300 shares. Girard Ptnrs owns 2,022 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Company owns 198,521 shares. Next Financial holds 7,596 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. South Texas Money Management Limited invested in 57,822 shares. Aviva Public Ltd has 0.07% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Asset Mgmt One has invested 0.03% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Aperio Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 303,221 shares. Moreover, Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 2.06% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 247,618 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc invested 0.09% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 1.91 million shares stake. Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 33,028 shares. Bryn Mawr reported 0.02% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 17,877 shares.

Among 24 analysts covering Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Southwest Airlines Co. had 96 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LUV in report on Thursday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 26 report. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $59 target in Thursday, January 12 report. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of LUV in report on Friday, September 7 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, July 16 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. As per Tuesday, July 26, the company rating was upgraded by Evercore. The rating was upgraded by Edward Jones to “Buy” on Tuesday, June 12. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) earned “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Friday, April 28. On Thursday, December 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, July 24 with “Outperform”.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 37.66% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LUV’s profit will be $595.98 million for 11.69 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.85% negative EPS growth.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $463,688 activity. On Friday, August 17 Watterson Andrew M sold $363,405 worth of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 6,130 shares.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. The insider KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, September 13 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, September 15, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, September 13. The rating was downgraded by Daiwa Securities to “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 2. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 1 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, August 22. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 6 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 22. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $172 target in Friday, September 11 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 26 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc, which manages about $217.72M and $124.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infosys Ltd Sponsored Adr (NYSE:INFY) by 102,110 shares to 218,050 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Long Road Invest Counsel Lc reported 6,004 shares stake. Susquehanna Intll Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.16 million shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Murphy Pohlad Asset Llc has 2.56% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 18,435 shares. Professional Advisory Services Inc has 1,426 shares. Lehman Resources Incorporated has 0.73% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,884 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr holds 299,619 shares or 2.36% of its portfolio. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 173,737 shares. Lockheed Martin Commerce, Maryland-based fund reported 163,670 shares. Strategic Financial Ser Inc has invested 1.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boston reported 11,242 shares. Clean Yield invested in 52,074 shares. Management Ltd Llc reported 1.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Timessquare Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 77,330 shares. First Business Financial Inc owns 9,863 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Stevens Capital Ltd Partnership owns 0.89% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 108,034 shares.