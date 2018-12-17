Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 93.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 270,658 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,682 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.86 million, down from 290,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $85.41. About 2.88M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR CLINICALLY, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN PFS FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH IMBRUVICA PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB; 27/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC -; 31/05/2018 – CBD Market Set for Huge Growth; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Upadacitinib Meets Primary and Key Efficacy Endpoints in Phase 2b/3 Rheumatoid Arthritis Study in Japanese Patients; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Adj EPS $1.87

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) by 78.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 5,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,065 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $797,000, up from 6,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $58.12. About 196,460 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has risen 11.02% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 29.73% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.48 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $2.89 billion for 11.12 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.28% negative EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 insider sales for $23.91 million activity. TILTON GLENN F had bought 5,400 shares worth $496,274 on Wednesday, June 27. SEVERINO MICHAEL also sold $4.88M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. $8.81M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was sold by Schumacher Laura J on Tuesday, December 4. 16,850 shares valued at $1.50M were sold by GONZALEZ RICHARD A on Tuesday, December 11. $5.40M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were sold by CHASE WILLIAM J. $3.82 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was sold by Gosebruch Henry O.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 259,761 shares to 505,848 shares, valued at $26.86M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 17 investors sold CBSH shares while 95 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 65.29 million shares or 3.68% less from 67.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

