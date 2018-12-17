Fmr Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 4.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 8,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,756 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $46.50M, down from 197,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $181.77. About 262,272 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 1.60% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M; 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Annuonces John Marr Assumes the Role of Executive Chairman and Continue to Serve as the Chairman; 06/03/2018 Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces CEO Transition; 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 6.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 10,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.74% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 162,510 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.91M, down from 173,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $33.61. About 4.28M shares traded. Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 6.65% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $466.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 42,063 shares to 55,855 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

Analysts await Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 30.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.4 per share. NEM’s profit will be $149.15 million for 30.01 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Newmont Mining Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.31, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold NEM shares while 174 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 429.40 million shares or 0.19% less from 430.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gamco Et Al holds 902,750 shares. 762,983 are held by Kbc Group Inc Nv. Sun Valley Gold Lc has invested 0.99% in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 8.17M shares. 76,500 are held by Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity accumulated 40,123 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Century Companies has invested 0.04% in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Conning Incorporated, Connecticut-based fund reported 10,018 shares. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Morgan Stanley owns 2.91M shares. Arrowmark Colorado invested in 0.08% or 326,000 shares. Cipher Ltd Partnership has invested 0.12% in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Hartford Invest Mngmt Company owns 83,155 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 23 sales for $2.24 million activity. $94,530 worth of Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) was sold by Dorward-King Elaine J. The insider Palmer Thomas Ronald sold $41,100. The insider Lawson Scott P sold $150,185. On Monday, July 2 the insider Goldberg Gary J sold $149,880. MacGowan William N sold 5,000 shares worth $157,207. Gottesfeld Stephen P also sold $130,622 worth of Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) shares.

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.87 per share. TYL’s profit will be $36.88M for 47.83 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 sales for $38.57 million activity. $3.81M worth of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) was sold by WOMBLE DUSTIN R. 19,200 shares were sold by MOORE H LYNN JR, worth $4.73 million. Cline Brenda A had sold 4,000 shares worth $1.00 million on Wednesday, September 12. On Thursday, November 1 the insider King Luther Jr sold $53,154. Shares for $296,937 were sold by Carter Glenn A. MARR JOHN S JR sold 24,000 shares worth $5.57M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.28, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TYL shares while 85 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 33.39 million shares or 1.65% less from 33.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 3,743 shares. 5,528 were accumulated by Amalgamated National Bank & Trust. Gamco Inc Et Al invested in 0.15% or 92,110 shares. Automobile Association reported 5,845 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fort Ltd Partnership accumulated 4,146 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Maine-based Vigilant Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Quantitative Investment Management Lc accumulated 4,900 shares. Stephens Invest Grp Llc holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 211,921 shares. Stockbridge Partners Limited Liability Co stated it has 4.19% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Texas Permanent School Fund has 24,319 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. The Georgia-based Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Shelton Cap owns 2,470 shares. Granite Point Limited Partnership reported 2,000 shares. Penn Mgmt Communication owns 8,635 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 402 shares or 0% of the stock.