Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 352.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 70,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,581 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.77M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $116.86. About 1.46M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 15.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 380,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $62.50M, down from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $413.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $143.93. About 8.02 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – The firm is at the center of a controversy following multiple reports that said it collected private information from Facebook profiles of more than 50 million users without their permission; 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO TELLS CONGRESS IT “IS INEVITABLE THAT THERE WILL NEED TO BE SOME REGULATION” OF INTERNET FIRMS; 16/03/2018 – Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes talks about guaranteed incomes on Recode Decode: transcript; 02/05/2018 – 3 interview questions Facebook recruiters like to ask-and one they avoid; 22/05/2018 – Watch LIVE as Mark Zuckerberg speaks to European lawmakers on Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal; 22/03/2018 – Asia is now Facebook’s largest market; 29/05/2018 – COO Sheryl Sandberg emphasized that threats are always evolving, and Facebook is trying to anticipate future threats, not just react; 30/04/2018 – JUDGE INCLINED TO MAKE FACEBOOK COMPLY WITH SUBPOENA; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 23/03/2018 – Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg tells CNBC, “We’re open to regulation,” in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica’s data-mining scandal

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21 billion for 16.66 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.75M shares to 4.05M shares, valued at $133.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronics For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII) by 152,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).

