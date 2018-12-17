Genesco Inc (GCO) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.10, from 1.56 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 98 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 59 trimmed and sold holdings in Genesco Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 19.43 million shares, up from 19.09 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Genesco Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 43 Increased: 58 New Position: 40.

California Public Employees Retirement System increased Trupanion Inc (TRUP) stake by 62.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired 16,873 shares as Trupanion Inc (TRUP)’s stock declined 23.56%. The California Public Employees Retirement System holds 43,772 shares with $1.56 million value, up from 26,899 last quarter. Trupanion Inc now has $805.59 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.1. About 382,897 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 12.15% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.15% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion

More notable recent Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trupanion: “Pages And Pages Of Violations” – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Recent Analysis Shows Vuzix, Trupanion, WW Grainger, Greenlight Capital Re, Golden Star Resources, and ZTO Express (Cayman) Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy the dip in Trupanion – Raymond James – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2018. More interesting news about Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trupanion: A Soliloquy On Solicitation – Seeking Alpha” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trupanion: A Moonshot Valuation With Lingering Questions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering Trupanion (NYSE:TRUP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Trupanion had 5 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) on Tuesday, July 10 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, August 3. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, August 3.

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased Glacier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GBCI) stake by 20,676 shares to 151,493 valued at $6.53 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Haemonetics Corp/Mass (NYSE:HAE) stake by 4,711 shares and now owns 79,781 shares. Dineequity Inc (NYSE:DIN) was reduced too.

The stock increased 3.54% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $44.45. About 250,882 shares traded. Genesco Inc. (GCO) has risen 50.37% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 15/03/2018 – Genesco: Comparable Sales Included 1% Decrease in Same Store Sales and 15% Increase in E-Commerce Sales; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Genesco May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05 TO $3.45, EST. $3.58; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC GCO.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Legion Partners Now Has 5.17% Genesco Stake After Selling Some Options in April and May; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES, INCLUDING SAME STORE SALES AND COMPARABLE E-COMMERCE AND CATALOG SALES INCREASED 1%; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO TO STUDY USING UNIT SALE PROCEEDS ON BUYBACKS, DIVIDEND; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q EPS $2.90; 25/04/2018 – Genesco to Boost Board by Two Directors; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO TO ADD TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

1492 Capital Management Llc holds 2.57% of its portfolio in Genesco Inc. for 83,734 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owns 100,000 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Euclidean Technologies Management Llc has 1.19% invested in the company for 28,570 shares. The Texas-based Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has invested 1.01% in the stock. Bbt Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 18,599 shares.

More notable recent Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Genesco beats Q3 estimates, narrowed FY2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Genesco (GCO) to Sell Lids Sports Group for $100M; Increases Buyback by $125M – StreetInsider.com” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genesco Inc. 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For December 6, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Canary in the coal mine? Credit insurers pare back exposure in Turkey – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Genesco Inc. retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company has market cap of $897.56 million. The companyÂ’s Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Little Burgundy, and Underground by Journeys retail stores, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children. It has a 12.73 P/E ratio. The Company’s Schuh Group segment operates Schuh retail footwear stores that offer casual and athletic footwear for men and women, as well as sells footwear through e-commerce.