Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 7.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 7,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,678 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.45M, down from 96,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $110.35. About 254,347 shares traded or 7.57% up from the average. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 24.82% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.82% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 71C; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Rev $463.7M; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Net $37.3M; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES 2018 REVENUE UP 8%-10%; 23/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Named a Winner of the Colorado 2018 Top Workplaces Award by Denver Post; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q EPS 62c; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $98

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 43.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 10,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 35,225 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.90 million, up from 24,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $5.76 during the last trading session, reaching $175.48. About 2.30 million shares traded or 11.06% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion

More notable recent Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bright Horizons Should Enjoy Steady Growth Over Next Couple Of Years – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EdTech: Smarter And Smarter – Seeking Alpha” published on March 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bright Horizons Family Solutions announces pricing of secondary offering – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2018. More interesting news about Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Adtalem (ATGE) Surges 52% in a Year, Outperforms Industry – Zacks.com” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2018.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 38,061 shares to 273,326 shares, valued at $19.61 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 10,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 11 analysts covering Bright Horizons (NYSE:BFAM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Bright Horizons had 40 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, May 1 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Monday, August 15 to “Overweight”. The stock of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 11 by RBC Capital Markets. On Wednesday, February 3 the stock rating was reinitiated by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 12 by Credit Suisse. On Tuesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. Credit Suisse maintained Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) on Thursday, November 2 with “Neutral” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) rating on Friday, February 9. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $95.0 target. The stock of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, November 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BFAM shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 54.75 million shares or 1.83% less from 55.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Massmutual Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 25,698 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp accumulated 0.01% or 257,843 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 2.22M shares. Roosevelt Investment Group has invested 1.12% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Comerica Bankshares has invested 0% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Fmr Ltd Llc reported 374,501 shares. Nippon Life Glob Americas Inc owns 43,060 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Principal Finance reported 12,071 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Artemis Inv Management Llp reported 302,831 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 969 shares. 97,733 were reported by Axa. Wellington Management Gp Llp holds 347,394 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Aqr Cap Management Lc has 0% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Analysts await Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.79 EPS, up 14.49% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BFAM’s profit will be $45.88M for 34.92 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.18% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $24.94 million activity. The insider Pimentel Armando Jr sold 35,347 shares worth $6.39 million. ROBO JAMES L sold 18,000 shares worth $3.25 million. Another trade for 11,016 shares valued at $1.93M was made by CUTLER PAUL I on Wednesday, October 10. 19,731 shares were sold by Sieving Charles E, worth $3.55 million on Monday, November 19. On Wednesday, August 22 Silagy Eric E sold $2.92M worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 17,000 shares. 8,035 shares valued at $1.39M were sold by Kelliher Joseph T on Monday, September 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold NEE shares while 390 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 344.15 million shares or 0.13% less from 344.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Keating Investment Counselors stated it has 1,700 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Geode Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5.39M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 1.69M shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 525,560 shares. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Lc owns 0.08% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 23,360 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Il has 0.07% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 11,611 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.45% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 7,142 shares. First Merchants Corporation stated it has 10,598 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Mcrae Cap owns 3,000 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma stated it has 2.23M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.26% or 799,079 shares. Fulton Comml Bank Na owns 1,440 shares. Beach Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 2.39% or 9,140 shares. Somerset Group Limited Com has invested 2.15% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Seizert Partners Ltd Company invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Among 18 analysts covering Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Nextera Energy Inc. had 58 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of NEE in report on Tuesday, April 10 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was initiated by Howard Weil on Tuesday, November 17 with “Sector Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $181 target in Monday, July 16 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, December 12 with “Outperform”. Credit Suisse maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Wednesday, October 24 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 2 by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, July 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Argus Research maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Friday, August 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 26. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, January 29 by Robert W. Baird.