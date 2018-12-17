Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Call) (SWK) by 72.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 8,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $483,000, down from 12,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $120.4. About 1.19M shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 27.62% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11; 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Brunswick Corporation Common Stock Usd0.75 (BC) by 157.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 1.10 million shares as the company’s stock declined 28.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.80 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $120.59M, up from 698,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Brunswick Corporation Common Stock Usd0.75 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.57. About 1.07M shares traded or 17.73% up from the average. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 13.48% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/04/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: There are reports a body has been found inside the Bandidos clubhouse in the Melbourne suburb of; 14/03/2018 – Life Fitness Launches Digital Ventures Group; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 6%-7%; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in Brunswick; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brunswick Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BC); 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – RAISING LOWER END OF REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND NOW EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Life Fitness Appoints New CMO and VP, Global Customer Experience & Service; 21/03/2018 – Life Fitness revolutionizes facility management and exerciser engagement with Halo Fitness Cloud

Among 18 analysts covering Brunswick (NYSE:BC), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Brunswick had 77 analyst reports since September 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) rating on Monday, January 18. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $49 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 4 by Wedbush. The stock of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 6 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, September 3 by Forward View Consulting. Raymond James downgraded Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) on Monday, January 11 to “Mkt Perform” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) on Thursday, April 12 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 13 by BMO Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird maintained Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) rating on Friday, March 2. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $80 target. The stock of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, February 4. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, January 22.

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96B and $58.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brinker International Inc (NYSE:EAT) by 78,341 shares to 504,161 shares, valued at $23.56 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Incorporated Common Stock Usd1 (NYSE:HON) by 226,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 662,138 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Common Stock Usd0.001 (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 32 investors sold BC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 78.08 million shares or 1.49% less from 79.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 21,822 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 32,649 shares. Grandfield Dodd holds 192,100 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 13,204 shares. 242,945 are owned by Monarch Ptnrs Asset Ltd Liability. Bb&T has 0.02% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 16,106 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 21,042 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nordea Management reported 70,745 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 71,954 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.02% or 17,620 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd accumulated 0% or 92,124 shares. Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 88,335 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership invested in 948,870 shares.

Since September 28, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $507,502 activity. $364,620 worth of stock was sold by Pfeifer John C on Friday, September 28. FERNANDEZ MANUEL A had bought 13,235 shares worth $702,597.

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $2.11 earnings per share, down 3.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.18 per share. SWK’s profit will be $318.74M for 14.27 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.08 actual earnings per share reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.44% EPS growth.

Among 27 analysts covering Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Stanley Black & Decker had 81 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) on Monday, October 12 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) rating on Friday, October 26. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $169 target. The stock of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) earned “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Friday, October 23. Imperial Capital maintained Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) on Friday, January 29 with “In-Line” rating. UBS initiated Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) rating on Tuesday, January 23. UBS has “Buy” rating and $200.0 target. The stock of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by Robert W. Baird. Susquehanna maintained the shares of SWK in report on Thursday, January 25 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, December 13 the stock rating was downgraded by CLSA to “Outperform”. Macquarie Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, August 31 report. The firm has “Positive” rating by Susquehanna given on Thursday, April 14.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $980,557 activity. BELISLE JOCELYN sold $164,766 worth of stock or 1,185 shares. 8,251 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) shares with value of $918,219 were sold by Ramirez Jaime A.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $18.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Nv by 594,120 shares to 693,120 shares, valued at $12.14M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westlake Chemical Corp (Call) (NYSE:WLK) by 49,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,400 shares, and has risen its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (Put) (NYSE:IFF).

