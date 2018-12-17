Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp. (TRP) by 4.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 43,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $43.02M, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 1.51 million shares traded. TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has declined 19.90% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SETTLEMENT COVERS NGTL SYSTEM OPERATING COSTS INCLUDING RETURN ON EQUITY AND DEPRECIATION; 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Announces Successful Completion of NGTL Export Capacity Open Season; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP EXECUTIVE SAYS EXPECTS KEYSTONE XL RETURNS TO BE CONSISTENT WITH RETURNS ON SIMILAR PROJECTS; 11/05/2018 – TransCanada to cut temporary discounted rates for its Keystone oil pipeline; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – NGTL EXPORT CAPACITY OPEN SEASON CLOSED ON MARCH 15 AND WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED, WITH AVERAGE AWARDED CONTRACT TERM OF ABOUT 22 YRS; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q Rev C$3.42B; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SEES NMML DECISION IN NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS ULTIMATELY BELIEVES TRANSCANADA KEYSTONE XL PROJECT WILL GO AHEAD- CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS $8 BLN COST FOR KEYSTONE XL IS STILL VALID

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc New (NRG) by 57.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 78,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.12% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 214,410 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.02 million, up from 136,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $41.02. About 6.13M shares traded or 31.76% up from the average. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 46.38% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: NRG ENERGY $1.87B TLB REPRICING, LENDER CALL MARCH 9; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -RETIRING DIRECTORS ARE WALT YOUNG, EVAN SILVERSTEIN AND BARRY SMITHERMAN; 05/04/2018 – NRG Energy Withdraws Nomination of Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell for Board, No Other Nominee Named in Place; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX; 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG); 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Rev $2.42B

Among 14 analysts covering TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. TransCanada Corporation had 31 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, December 2 report. Wolfe Research maintained TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) on Monday, May 15 with “Outperform” rating. Zacks downgraded the shares of TRP in report on Thursday, August 6 to “Hold” rating. The stock of TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 23. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, April 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, July 20. The rating was downgraded by Zacks on Tuesday, September 1 to “Hold”. The stock of TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, November 4. Bank of America initiated the shares of TRP in report on Thursday, September 1 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, May 2 report.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vf Corporation (NYSE:VFC) by 8,845 shares to 213,100 shares, valued at $19.91 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) by 14,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31M shares, and cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp. (NYSE:TRI).

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $548.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecopetrol S A Sponsored Ads (NYSE:EC) by 215,794 shares to 426,254 shares, valued at $11.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnooc Ltd Sponsored Adr (NYSE:CEO) by 22,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,889 shares, and cut its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS).

Among 15 analysts covering NRG Yield (NYSE:NRG), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. NRG Yield had 43 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) earned “Neutral” rating by Suntrust Robinson on Friday, October 16. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Friday, February 24 to “Buy”. On Thursday, June 9 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Sell”. As per Thursday, July 13, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) rating on Wednesday, March 28. UBS has “Buy” rating and $37 target. The stock of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) earned “Neutral” rating by SunTrust on Friday, October 16. UBS upgraded the shares of NRG in report on Monday, November 14 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 20 by Macquarie Research. Bank of America maintained the shares of NRG in report on Tuesday, August 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, August 31 by UBS.

