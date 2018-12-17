Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 67.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $297,000, down from 7,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $95.7. About 618,596 shares traded or 26.84% up from the average. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has declined 12.13% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL); 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 63.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 12,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 7,303 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $344,000, down from 19,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $47.08. About 26.06M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 18/04/2018 – The Information: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR SERVERS AND DATACENTERS; 11/05/2018 – Young Innovators from Around the World Compete at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair; 12/03/2018 – GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 30/03/2018 – Hexus (GB): Acer Predator Helios 500 with Intel Core i9 CPU listed; 15/03/2018 – SlashGear: Intel details Meltdown and Spectre-proof processors; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $313,856 activity. 2,235 shares valued at $102,050 were sold by Rodgers Steven Ralph on Thursday, October 25. Shares for $295,945 were sold by McBride Kevin Thomas on Tuesday, October 30. 1,265 shares were sold by Shenoy Navin, worth $66,324.

Among 57 analysts covering Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), 32 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Intel Corporation had 301 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, January 26 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, July 5 by Jefferies. Bank of America maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Wednesday, April 18. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $65 target. On Tuesday, July 31 the stock rating was upgraded by DZ Bank to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, September 8 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, January 18 with “Buy”. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, January 26 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Monday, June 5. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $3700 target. Citigroup maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Wednesday, October 19 with “Neutral” rating. On Friday, August 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell”.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 12.96% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.08 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.57B for 9.65 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 62 investors sold INTC shares while 728 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 557 raised stakes. 2.86 billion shares or 2.41% less from 2.93 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Ma invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Linscomb Williams Inc reported 133,974 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund holds 0.91% or 87,101 shares in its portfolio. 230,228 were reported by Ferguson Wellman Mngmt. West Oak Capital Limited reported 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bankshares Of Stockton reported 16,469 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. 149,200 are held by Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Com. Oberweis Asset reported 0.07% stake. Kj Harrison & Partners has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.51% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1.26 million shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt Inc has 2.19% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ami Asset has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bp Pcl holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 581,000 shares. Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.11% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 741,462 are held by Sirios Mgmt Lp.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $319.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Ftec (FTEC) by 8,993 shares to 88,774 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,161 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Ivv (IVV).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Buy Intel Stock for Its Potentially Huge Upside In eSports – Investorplace.com” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ACWI, VZ, INTC, HD: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “DigiTimes: Intel CPU shortage easing in Q1 – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Dow Stocks Stand Tall Despite Index’s Loss of 2018 Gains – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel (INTC) Looks Promising on Upbeat Q3: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold CSL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 49.36 million shares or 3.44% less from 51.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 1,923 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 9,269 shares. Mackenzie holds 0.01% or 31,801 shares. Perritt Cap Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Northern Trust Corp holds 461,415 shares. Bokf Na has 4,029 shares. Saturna Capital Corporation invested in 1.18% or 332,200 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has 0.18% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 31,652 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 20,462 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 16,916 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested in 0% or 4,141 shares. New Amsterdam Ltd Liability stated it has 3,328 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Franklin Res invested 0.05% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Globeflex Capital LP stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Raymond James Finance Svcs invested in 0% or 3,768 shares.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.66 million activity.

Among 12 analysts covering Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Carlisle Companies had 37 analyst reports since September 1, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSL in report on Friday, September 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, October 25 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Buy” rating by Topeka Capital Markets on Thursday, May 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 25 by FBR Capital. Wunderlich initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, December 16 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, November 29 by Longbow. As per Monday, December 17, the company rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer. RBC Capital Markets maintained Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) rating on Thursday, October 22. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $89 target. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 9 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, September 7.

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carlisle Companies: $93 A Share Looks Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Best Buy, Emerson Electric, Genpact, IBM, Lululemon, Manchester United, Sherwin-Williams, SCANA and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carlisle: Does It Have A Competitive Advantage? – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2018. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: JMI, Audax, Luminate, Vista Equity, EQT, Carlyle – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Carlisle Companies +5% post “strong” Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2018.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 5.13% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.17 per share. CSL’s profit will be $73.23 million for 19.45 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.79% negative EPS growth.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $67.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Energy Inds (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 118,000 shares to 326,237 shares, valued at $16.85M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) by 4,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp (NYSE:PKE).