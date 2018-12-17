Carmignac Gestion Trimmed Bank Of America (BAC) Stake; Cbm Bancorp (CBMB) Shorts Raised By 2900%

Cbm Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) had an increase of 2900% in short interest. CBMB’s SI was 3,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 2900% from 100 shares previously. With 13,900 avg volume, 0 days are for Cbm Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB)’s short sellers to cover CBMB’s short positions. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.85. About 11,081 shares traded. CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) has 0.00% since December 17, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Carmignac Gestion decreased Bank Of America Corp (BAC) stake by 0.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Carmignac Gestion sold 28,100 shares as Bank Of America Corp (BAC)’s stock declined 19.66%. The Carmignac Gestion holds 8.52M shares with $251.11 million value, down from 8.55M last quarter. Bank Of America Corp now has $241.77B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.64. About 48.92M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Bank of America at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS “CAREFULLY MANAGED CREDIT COSTS”; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 14/05/2018 – VolitionRx Limited to Attend the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference from May 15-17, 2018; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q FICC TRADING REV. EX-DVA $2.5B, EST. $2.96B; 14/05/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 12% in 2018, BofA Leads; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB+/B’ Rtgs On BAC Intnl Bank, Otlk Still Stbl; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS 600 NEW MERRILL EDGE INVESTMENT CENTERS WILL BE ADDED TO NEW AND EXISTING BANK OF AMERICA FINANCIAL CENTER LOCATIONS; 19/03/2018 – ECB, BOJ seen holding rates as Fed plows ahead – Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Among 3 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Bank of America had 3 analyst reports since October 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wood on Wednesday, December 12. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Tuesday, October 16. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $36 target. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, December 7 by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 36.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.47 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.28B for 9.63 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Another recent and important CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) news was published by Nasdaq.com which published an article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Lowe’s, Tesla, Altimmune, GE, J.C.Penney – Nasdaq” on September 28, 2018.

CBM Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. The company has market cap of $50.03 million. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit. It has a 112.72 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.