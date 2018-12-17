Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 4.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 8,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 175,820 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.21M, up from 167,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $56.34. About 5.16 million shares traded or 26.08% up from the average. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 14.85% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Rev $4.2B; 16/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Named ‘America’s Most Trusted Cruise Line’ By Reader’s Digest For Fourth Year In A Row; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Expand Its Cuba Cruise Offerings In 2019-20 Including The First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Water line break floods rooms on hellish Carnival cruise; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL – EXPECTS 2018 FY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD IN CONSTANT CURRENCY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR TO BE UP ABOUT 1.0 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results; 05/03/2018 Cunard Unveils 2020 Voyage Program: Oceans of Discovery, by Cunard; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research H; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 9.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp sold 2,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,847 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.40M, down from 26,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $130.3. About 2.74 million shares traded or 22.63% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 10.23% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.39, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold EL shares while 266 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 187.38 million shares or 2.83% less from 192.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corporation, Japan-based fund reported 594,606 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,067 shares. Covington Mngmt holds 0.01% or 607 shares. Westover Cap Advisors Ltd Liability holds 1.16% or 15,732 shares in its portfolio. Groesbeck Inv Management Corporation Nj accumulated 1,630 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Papp L Roy & Assoc has 1,400 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Element Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 63,039 shares. Natl Investment Services Wi holds 1.93% or 13,564 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.08% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Randolph invested in 3.98% or 164,820 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 318,600 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Gm Advisory Inc accumulated 1,435 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.1% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company owns 8,769 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 50,318 shares.

Among 34 analysts covering Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Estee Lauder had 127 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, August 22. Macquarie Research initiated The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Friday, September 15 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 5 by Bernstein. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, November 1. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, August 20. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, October 10 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, November 3 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Sunday, May 20 by Wells Fargo. As per Monday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 17 with “Buy”.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.52 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.52 per share. EL’s profit will be $551.54 million for 21.43 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.80% EPS growth.

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp, which manages about $270.85 million and $394.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 6,062 shares to 29,403 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 42,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 20 insider sales for $57.58 million activity. Shares for $2.03M were sold by TRAVIS TRACEY THOMAS on Monday, December 3. Shares for $693,341 were sold by Trower Alexandra C. on Wednesday, November 14. Hockaday Irvine O Jr also sold $233,869 worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares. $2.10M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by FRIBOURG PAUL J. Another trade for 31,055 shares valued at $4.30M was made by Freda Fabrizio on Friday, September 7. Shares for $168,244 were sold by BARSHEFSKY CHARLENE.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $449,842 activity.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $545.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,261 shares to 202,132 shares, valued at $27.93 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,326 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM).

Among 29 analysts covering Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Carnival Corporation had 95 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Bernstein on Wednesday, November 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 8 by William Blair. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, September 28. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 31 report. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 13 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, February 12 with “Outperform”. On Tuesday, June 26 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. HSBC initiated the shares of CCL in report on Wednesday, November 25 with “Buy” rating. The company was initiated on Tuesday, October 4 by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 18 by Susquehanna.