Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 8.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 17,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,575 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.52 million, down from 200,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $312.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $73.76. About 9.12M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 27/04/2018 – EXXON HAS 27 OPERATING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN, 4 IN BAKKEN; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION TO INCREASE IN COMING WEEKS; LNG CARGO DELIVERIES TO COMMENCE SOON; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Number of Upstream Growth Initiatives; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 20/03/2018 – Exxon eyes Gulf of Mexico plastics plant; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 10/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Host Marriott Corp New Com (HST) by 11.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 54,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 520,604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.99M, up from 466,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Host Marriott Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $17.39. About 4.15 million shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 7.61% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 16/05/2018 – Japanese Investors Buy DDR, Weatherford; Sell Host Hotels: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net $253M; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.33B; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: Mini-Tender Offers Seek Less Than 5% of Outstanding Equity

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM) by 8,450 shares to 155,575 shares, valued at $14.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 192,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,990 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc Com (NYSE:NOW).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76 billion for 13.56 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.