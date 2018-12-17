Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Aetna Inc New (AET) by 40.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 17,250 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 25,250 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.12 million, down from 42,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Aetna Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock 0.33% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $0. It is up 0.00% since December 17, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AET News: 09/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Allina Health and Aetna Insurance Company; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 06/03/2018 CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 27/03/2018 – Aetna to Automatically Apply Pharmacy Rebates Beginning in 2019; 03/04/2018 – TriCare Earns Top Customer Experience Ratings for Health Plans, According to Temkin Group; 27/03/2018 – Aetna: Greater Transparency Needed Throughout Pharmaceutical Supply Chain; 02/04/2018 – U.S. govt sets 3.40 pct hike in 2019 payments to Medicare insurers; 17/04/2018 – AETNA REALIGNED SEGMENTS W/ MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE FOR 1Q; 24/05/2018 – EU’s $24 Billion AI Investment Signals Healthcare Big Data Boom

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 2.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 50,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.29 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $349.27 million, up from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $125.48. About 3.11 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 20/03/2018 – CAT SEES SOME RISK OF HIGHER STEEL PRICES BUT CAN MITIGATE; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR REPORTS EXECUTIVE OFFICE CHANGES; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES NEW CFO; 03/05/2018 – “Caterpillar’s monthly retail sales growth is beginning to slow, and appears to be past its peak,” analyst Ross Gilardi wrote Thursday; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS FACILITIES RESTRUCTURING TO AFFECT APPROXIMATELY 880 POSITIONS; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS EXPECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1 BILLION TO $1.5 BILLION FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE– CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Holders Eye Conference for `High Water Mark’ Clarity; 10/04/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 46 investors sold AET shares while 300 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 257.82 million shares or 2.48% less from 264.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arrowgrass Capital (Us) LP reported 41,172 shares stake. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) for 9,611 shares. Charter Trust owns 0.03% invested in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) for 1,164 shares. Excalibur Management Corp stated it has 1,633 shares. 1,023 were reported by Signature Est Inv Advsr Llc. Schwab Charles Investment reported 1.33 million shares. Community Financial Bank Na owns 358 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 611,793 shares. Palladium Partners Lc has 31,105 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.06% or 5,554 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Limited has 12,304 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. At National Bank & Trust stated it has 13,396 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Haverford Trust holds 0.19% in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) or 51,827 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.64 million shares. Eaton Vance holds 0.23% or 518,574 shares in its portfolio.

Among 24 analysts covering Aetna (NYSE:AET), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Aetna had 81 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $200 target in Friday, October 27 report. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of AET in report on Wednesday, September 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, November 11 by Credit Suisse. As per Thursday, July 13, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Cowen & Co maintained Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) rating on Friday, May 26. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $17000 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, August 3. The stock of Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 13 by Cowen & Co. Jefferies maintained Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) on Wednesday, June 7 with “Hold” rating. The company was downgraded on Monday, November 14 by Bernstein. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Friday, November 3.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (Prn) by 500,000 shares to 11.45 million shares, valued at $21.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orbotech Ltd (NASDAQ:ORBK) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $5.28 million activity. Another trade for 35,051 shares valued at $5.40 million was sold by Johnson Denise C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 56 investors sold CAT shares while 401 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 382.91 million shares or 2.93% less from 394.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bridgewater Assoc Lp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 63,304 shares. Cortland Assocs Mo reported 2,082 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0.27% or 279,499 shares in its portfolio. Naples Glob Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 1,784 shares. Sageworth Trust Company stated it has 595 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tokio Marine Asset holds 1,668 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has 0.65% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 245,986 shares. Shell Asset has invested 0.32% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). National Pension reported 564,913 shares. Guardian Investment Mngmt has 1.5% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). First Allied Advisory Ser invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Dodge & Cox reported 46,292 shares stake. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Llc has 50,236 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell owns 0.02% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1,903 shares. Stewart Patten Limited Liability reported 3,077 shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $93.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 18,942 shares to 813,906 shares, valued at $66.37 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shell Midstream Partners Lp by 32,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).