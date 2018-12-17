Samson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 2.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samson Capital Management Llc sold 5,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 198,424 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.44M, down from 204,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $57.42. About 737,806 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 11.47% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp Com (CDW) by 21.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc sold 57,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 215,340 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.15 million, down from 272,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.21. About 721,817 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 31.30% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales

Among 23 analysts covering Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. had 79 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 4 by Wunderlich. Mizuho maintained the shares of MMP in report on Wednesday, April 11 with “Sell” rating. On Thursday, February 25 the stock rating was initiated by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, November 4. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, August 10. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 11 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) on Friday, August 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, August 7. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, October 9. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, March 17.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 10.58% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.04 per share. MMP’s profit will be $262.43 million for 12.48 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $3.37 million activity. 5,500 shares valued at $377,850 were sold by Selvidge Jeff R on Thursday, September 20. Shares for $343,467 were sold by May Douglas J. MEARS MICHAEL N also sold $2.07M worth of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.25, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 163 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 139.35 million shares or 1.88% more from 136.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cohen Cap Mgmt owns 40,000 shares. Westwood Hldgs Gp holds 1.02 million shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a Delaware-based fund reported 8,241 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 0.01% or 14,286 shares. 73,726 were accumulated by Silvercrest Asset Gru Limited Liability Com. The California-based Violich Cap Inc has invested 0.31% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Fiduciary Financial Service Of The Southwest Tx has invested 2.64% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Country Club Company Na stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Corporation invested in 294 shares. Engy Income Prtn Ltd Company holds 5.78% or 4.68 million shares. Beaumont Prtnrs Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). New Jersey-based Seabridge Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.58% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). New York-based Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.2% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Callahan Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 17.35% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CDW’s profit will be $172.48 million for 18.52 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.01% negative EPS growth.

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $570.29 million and $674.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2,561 shares to 157,557 shares, valued at $32.16 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott International Inc Com (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Acuity Brands Inc Com (NYSE:AYI).

Investors sentiment is 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 21 investors sold CDW shares while 159 reduced holdings. only 69 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 130.75 million shares or 1.36% less from 132.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bokf Na holds 75,345 shares. Pennsylvania Trust has 40,948 shares. Moreover, Cap Fund Mngmt has 0% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 9,578 shares. Franklin Inc holds 3,903 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs reported 0% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Jasper Ridge Prns Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Credit Suisse Ag owns 187,292 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0.02% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Athena Cap Limited Com holds 10,276 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Atwood & Palmer accumulated 4.86% or 419,100 shares. Sterling Management Ltd Company accumulated 19,242 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr has invested 0.64% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co stated it has 6,859 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Citigroup reported 97,937 shares. Cibc Markets has invested 0.01% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

Among 12 analysts covering CDW (NASDAQ:CDW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. CDW had 41 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform” on Wednesday, July 18. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 25. On Thursday, August 3 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, June 26. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CDW in report on Thursday, February 8 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Barclays Capital initiated the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, October 14 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, December 9. RBC Capital Markets maintained CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) rating on Thursday, November 5. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $51 target. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, January 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 22 by Needham.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 24 insider sales for $22.34 million activity. The insider TROKA MATTHEW A. sold 6,139 shares worth $564,727. $333,000 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) was sold by ROTHER CHRISTINA V.. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $876,910 was made by ECKROTE DOUGLAS E on Monday, November 5. Shares for $1.25 million were sold by CORLEY CHRISTINA M on Wednesday, July 11. LEAHY CHRISTINE A also sold $531,296 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) on Wednesday, September 5. On Monday, November 12 the insider KULEVICH FREDERICK J. sold $216,074.