Pggm Investments increased its stake in Celanese Corp Del Com (CE) by 43.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 88,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 293,034 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.41M, up from 204,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $84.41. About 917,474 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 15.23% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 25/04/2018 – Asia-Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastic Market Analysis & Forecast to 2025 With Covestro AG, Kaneka Corporation, SABIC & Celanese Corporation Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increase; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE CORP – ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Were Unable to Reach Agreement With European Commission on Acceptable Conditions; 30/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsions, VAM Product Price Increases; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $1.851 MLN VS $1,471 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Tate & Lyle, Celanese; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE ANNOUNCED CAPITAL EFFICIENT CAPACITY EXPANSIONS; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Acetyl Chain Ops Adjusted EBIT Surpassing $900M by 2020

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Guaranty Bancorp Del (GBNK) by 34.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 72,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,643 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.15M, down from 211,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Guaranty Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $630.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $21.85. About 232,862 shares traded or 110.41% up from the average. Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) has declined 20.38% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GBNK News: 22/05/2018 – ITAFOS ANNOUNCES US$165 MILLION CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $35.37 PER GBNK SHARE; 23/05/2018 – ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Guaranty Bancorp; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ABOUT 4.7% DILUTIVE TO TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT CLOSING WITH AN EARNBACK PERIOD OF 3.1 YEARS; 14/03/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST FINAL DIV/SHR 2.40 NAIRA; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP, TO BUY GUARANTY BANCORP; 26/03/2018 – STERLING GUARANTY & FINANCE LTD STGF.BO SAYS CO RESOLVED THAT PROPOSED RIGHT ISSUE OF 33 MLN RUPEES BE DEFERRED; 08/05/2018 – Guaranty Bancorp Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – GUARANTY BANCORP’S CEO PAUL W. TAYLOR AND CHAIRMAN EDWARD B. CORDES WILL JOIN BOARD OF INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP ON DEAL CLOSING; 15/03/2018 – ALLIQUA BIOMEDICAL – UNIT ENTERED AGREEMENT TO CERTAIN AMENDMENTS AND MODIFICATIONS TO TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY, DATED MAY 29, 2015

Pggm Investments, which manages about $18.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods Chems Inc Com (NYSE:APD) by 21,200 shares to 202,800 shares, valued at $33.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 78,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,679 shares, and cut its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd Com (NYSE:RNR).

Among 21 analysts covering Celanese (NYSE:CE), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Celanese had 91 analyst reports since September 1, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, October 10 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) rating on Wednesday, July 11. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $131 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, October 10 by Nomura. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CE in report on Monday, November 16 with “Sector Perform” rating. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, October 21. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CE in report on Monday, June 5 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $120 target in Wednesday, September 20 report. SunTrust maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) rating on Monday, January 29. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $125.0 target. The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Monday, October 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Zacks on Tuesday, September 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.31, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold CE shares while 133 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 120.88 million shares or 0.39% more from 120.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 362,898 are owned by Ajo Limited Partnership. 8,024 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 2.08 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. 2,462 were reported by Burney. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.17% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Telemus Cap Ltd Co stated it has 40,129 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 1.03 million shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.29% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 114,397 shares. Coastline Tru has invested 0.15% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Daiwa Securities Inc reported 0.01% stake. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 6,332 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.1% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Advsrs Preferred Limited Co reported 619 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0.07% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 944,890 shares. Dodge And Cox reported 10.25M shares stake.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $105.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 10,501 shares to 75,040 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) by 105,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 882,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S (VONG).

Among 8 analysts covering Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Guaranty Bancorp had 18 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wood given on Tuesday, April 12. On Tuesday, July 11 the stock rating was downgraded by PiperJaffray to “Neutral”. On Thursday, June 22 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Hovde Group on Thursday, January 25 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, October 18 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 25 by Sandler O’Neill. On Thursday, August 13 the stock rating was upgraded by FIG Partners to “Market Perform”. The stock of Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) earned “Hold” rating by DA Davidson on Wednesday, May 23. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, December 21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Tuesday, October 3.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $888 activity. 87 Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) shares with value of $2,719 were bought by Joyce Stephen D.