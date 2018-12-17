Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 8.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 13,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 142,699 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.41 million, down from 156,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $59.24. About 4.07M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 4.72% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 08/05/2018 – Marathon restarting Texas City, Texas refinery after outage; 03/04/2018 – New-Look Nigerian MPC May Make the Same Rates Call as Before; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH TRITON DEBT OPPORTUNITIES S.C.A. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY VICTORIA SCHULTE SHIPPING LTD; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Company; 22/03/2018 – BOE: All MPC Members Agree Any Rate Future Increases Likely Of Gradual Pace, Limited Extent; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay refinery hydrocracker retarts; 22/03/2018 – Nigerian senate clears way for central bank’s MPC to meet; 22/03/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE BRINGS MPC MEETING FORWARD TO APRIL 11 FROM APRIL 30; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC WILL MAINTAIN VIGILANCE ON CPI; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 19.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 6,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,447 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.62 million, up from 33,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $68.79. About 3.66M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has declined 33.15% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 15/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 14/05/2018 – Celgene at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 3; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Rev About $14.8B; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 21/03/2018 – From the PM bureau — $CELG dives into Alzheimer’s: Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.45, EST. $8.32; 15/05/2018 – Nohla Therapeutics Announces Closing of $45 Million Series B Financing; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $8.95, WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO

Since November 19, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $155,500 activity.

Among 22 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Marathon Petroleum Corp had 102 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 24 by Jefferies. Barclays Capital maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Wednesday, October 3 with “Overweight” rating. On Friday, August 25 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform” on Friday, February 12. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, August 23. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Top Pick” rating in Thursday, February 4 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 5. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7200 target in Thursday, July 20 report. UBS upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $63 target in Thursday, February 2 report. On Tuesday, October 16 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $758.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 15,838 shares to 84,036 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 15,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MPC’s profit will be $794.48 million for 12.88 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.30, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold MPC shares while 306 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 289 raised stakes. 385.13 million shares or 7.58% more from 358.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Com holds 600 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co Limited has invested 0.06% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Coastline reported 38,015 shares stake. Westover Lc holds 49,280 shares or 2% of its portfolio. Fund Management Sa has 0.12% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 268,445 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co holds 56,743 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Texas-based Eagle Advsrs Limited has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Focused Wealth accumulated 3,000 shares. Montag A And Assocs reported 0.28% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has 0.07% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 6,850 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp stated it has 0.18% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 1,008 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Spirit Of America Mngmt New York accumulated 0.76% or 76,050 shares.

