Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Umh Pptys Inc (UMH) by 87.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 200,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 428,271 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.70 million, up from 227,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Umh Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $467.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.75% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $12.42. About 272,616 shares traded or 54.48% up from the average. UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) has declined 13.62% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical UMH News: 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in UMH Properties; 08/03/2018 UMH Properties 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of The Year Awards; 09/05/2018 – UMH Properties 1Q Loss/Shr 76c; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of T; 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY CORE FFO $0.19 PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO $0.18 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO SHR $0.18; 30/05/2018 – UMH Properties Completes Acquisition Of Indiana Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in UMH Properties

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 18.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 19,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.32M, down from 103,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $28.88. About 4.91M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has declined 1.39% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY TO BUY VECTREN FOR $72/SHARE; ASSUME DEBT; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES COMBINED 2020 POTENTIAL EPS $1.76-$1.98; 26/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy reports 2018 annual shareholder meeting results; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE VECTREN CORP VVC.N; 02/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy announces completion of critical electric transmission line; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT – ANTICIPATES ACHIEVING HIGH END OF ITS $1.50 – $1.60 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH VECTREN MERGER; 20/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts CenterPoint Energy And Subs Rtgs On Watch Negative

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.83, from 1.93 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 12 investors sold UMH shares while 37 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 20.46 million shares or 1.01% less from 20.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Montag A Associates Inc holds 1.11% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) or 810,288 shares. Boston owns 0.01% invested in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) for 337,870 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins owns 4,217 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0% invested in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) for 4,129 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.32% of its portfolio in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 39,109 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Lc reported 167,314 shares. 18,500 are held by Virginia Retirement Et Al. The Switzerland-based Swiss Bancshares has invested 0% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). 94,712 are owned by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 223,423 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,600 shares.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 11 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $71,038 activity. 3,500 shares were sold by Koster Craig, worth $57,092. Another trade for 80 shares valued at $990 was made by Carus Jeffrey A on Thursday, November 15. 8,000 shares were sold by LANDY EUGENE W, worth $126,000 on Wednesday, August 15. HIRSCH MATTHEW I had bought 1,000 shares worth $12,770. MITCHELL JAMES E had bought 400 shares worth $6,124.

More notable recent UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “UMH Properties, Inc. Renews And Expands Its Existing Unsecured Revolving Credit Agreement – Stockhouse” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Peeling Back The Onion Of Preferred Apartment Communities – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Zacks.com published: “UMH Properties (UMH) Q3 FFO Match Estimates – Zacks.com” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “UMH Properties Completes Acquisition Of Ohio Community – Stockhouse” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UMH Properties: Our Make America Great Again Pick – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 04, 2018.

Among 6 analysts covering UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. UMH Properties had 8 analyst reports since March 11, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, November 6, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, November 5. Wunderlich upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, March 11 report. On Friday, September 8 the stock rating was initiated by Janney Capital with “Buy”. Wunderlich maintained UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) on Thursday, May 11 with “Buy” rating.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $692.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sps Comm Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 57,073 shares to 37,083 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lonestar Res Us Inc by 258,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 658,390 shares, and cut its stake in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI).

More recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” on December 14, 2018. Also Prnewswire.com published the news titled: “CenterPoint Energy declares fourth quarter common stock dividend of $0.2875, Series A Preferred Stock dividend of $32.1563 and Series B Preferred Stock dividend of $17.5000 – PRNewswire” on December 12, 2018. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 14, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 14, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $552,000 activity.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $799.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 7,630 shares to 13,190 shares, valued at $718,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Among 15 analysts covering CenterPoint (NYSE:CNP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. CenterPoint had 46 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 11 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The stock of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, November 6 by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup maintained the shares of CNP in report on Tuesday, March 27 with “Neutral” rating. JP Morgan reinitiated it with “Neutral” rating and $29 target in Thursday, June 29 report. Argus Research maintained the shares of CNP in report on Tuesday, January 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 12 by JP Morgan. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Underperform” on Tuesday, November 8. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, October 19 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Sunday, September 10 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, November 6 by Macquarie Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.39, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 26 investors sold CNP shares while 148 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 368.65 million shares or 16.75% more from 315.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cambridge Investment Research owns 46,488 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group owns 126,698 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 377 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.08% or 330,938 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One invested in 0.05% or 807,566 shares. Mackenzie Fincl invested 0% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 3,609 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.03% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). 37,450 were reported by Palisade Cap Management Ltd Nj. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company holds 0% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 16,400 shares. Arrowgrass Prns (Us) LP has invested 0.09% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Moreover, Susquehanna Int Group Llp has 0% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 50,021 shares. Transamerica Advsr Inc holds 9 shares. Hanson And Doremus Mngmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 3.03% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CNP’s profit will be $160.35M for 22.56 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% negative EPS growth.