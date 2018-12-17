Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Centerstate Banks Corporation (CSFL) by 1.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 44,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.21 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $62.05M, down from 2.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centerstate Banks Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.25. About 716,456 shares traded or 12.62% up from the average. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 14.63% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-AMENDMENT OF CERTAIN LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF APRIL 8, 2015 TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT TO APRIL 1, 2021; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Aggregate Deal Value $360.1M; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – DEAL FOR PER SHARE VALUE OF $22.76 AND AN AGGREGATE DEAL VALUE OF $360.1 MLN; 25/04/2018 – WEISSLAW LLP Investigates Charter Financial Corp. Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.42; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Merger Unanimously Approved by Boards of Charter, CenterState; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Charter Will Merge With and Into CenterState

Knott David M increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) by 215% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $698,000, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $480.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.70% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $8.08. About 705,399 shares traded or 24.81% up from the average. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has risen 5.80% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OF SELADELPAR STUDY REAFFIRM PLANS FOR ADVANCING TO PHASE 3 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 11/04/2018 – CBAY:SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY THRU 26 WEEKS; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys 2.1% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP

More notable recent CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CymaBay Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares – GlobeNewswire” on February 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) CEO Sujal Shah on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is There A Cure For NASH On The Horizon? – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2018. More interesting news about CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CymaBay Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update – GlobeNewswire” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CymaBay Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Among 9 analysts covering Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cymabay Therapeutics Inc had 33 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $2.25 target in Wednesday, June 1 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Leerink Swann on Wednesday, April 11. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 31 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Wednesday, October 25. As per Tuesday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The stock of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, July 17. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) on Tuesday, June 26 with “Buy” rating. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 17 report. The stock of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 21 by Piper Jaffray.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $23,786 activity. Shares for $99,866 were bought by MCPHERSON CHARLES W on Friday, November 30. $228,750 worth of stock was sold by BINGHAM JAMES H on Friday, August 31. POU WILLIAM K JR bought $29,830 worth of stock or 1,300 shares. Shares for $6,310 were bought by DREYER JODY JEAN on Wednesday, June 20.

Among 10 analysts covering Centerstate Banks of Florida (NASDAQ:CSFL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Centerstate Banks of Florida had 38 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Brean Capital with “Buy”. Stephens initiated the shares of CSFL in report on Thursday, May 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Brean Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, April 5. The stock of CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wood on Friday, July 24. Brean Capital maintained CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) on Monday, February 5 with “Buy” rating. Brean Capital maintained the shares of CSFL in report on Tuesday, January 2 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, April 23, the company rating was maintained by Brean Capital. The stock of CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 26 by Stephens. Stephens downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $28.0 target in Tuesday, October 24 report. The stock of CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) earned “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, December 21.

Analysts await CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) to report earnings on January, 29. CSFL’s profit will be $49.75M for 10.22 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by CenterState Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.45, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CSFL shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 72.46 million shares or 10.13% more from 65.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Globeflex LP owns 23,800 shares. The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 0.51% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Nordea Mgmt accumulated 153,516 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Federated Pa holds 0% or 303 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Corporation invested 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Hillcrest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 288,951 shares. Amalgamated State Bank invested in 0.01% or 12,228 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Limited Company has invested 0.05% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 4,762 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Assocs has 0% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Moreover, Macquarie Limited has 0.08% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 1.85M shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation owns 573,830 shares. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 13,220 shares. Us Bankshares De has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL).