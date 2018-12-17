Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Cerus Corp Com (CERS) by 804.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 223,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 251,805 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.82M, up from 27,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cerus Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $740.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.46. About 887,523 shares traded. Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) has risen 50.96% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.96% the S&P500. Some Historical CERS News: 04/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed $120 M Public Offering, $92 M Private Placement of Common Stk; 02/04/2018 – Cerus’ RedeS Phase 3 Red Blood Cell Study Expands Into the Continental U.S; 08/05/2018 – CERUS 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 13/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals: 11 of 13 Patients Improved or Maintained Histological Fibrosis Stage After Three Years of Treatment With Obeticholic Acid; 25/03/2018 – Saudis Intercept Multiple Ballistic Missiles Fired From Yemen; 25/03/2018 – Saudis intercept missile fired at Riyadh; 20/05/2018 – URGENT Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi missile in # Jazan sky; 06/05/2018 – SAUDIS INTERCEPT 2 BALLISTIC MISSILES OVER NAJRAN: STATE TV; 13/03/2018 – Cerus Announces the Fourth Biologics License Application (BLA) Approval for a U.S. Blood Center Customer; 26/03/2018 – OIL DAYBOOK EUROPE: Saudis Intercept Missiles; China Futures

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Tru (BXMT) by 1.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 46,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.49 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $83.45M, down from 2.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mortgage Tru for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $33.49. About 1.43 million shares traded or 17.91% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.18% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.26, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 15 investors sold BXMT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 74.74 million shares or 7.02% more from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Nomura Holdg Incorporated has 147,281 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Co owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mariner Lc has 0.14% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Security National Trust accumulated 0.08% or 7,300 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 356,653 shares. Essex Svcs owns 0.08% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 10,800 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp reported 219,173 shares. M&T Commercial Bank Corp owns 824,616 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 1.63 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Prudential Plc invested in 6,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). State Street accumulated 2.19M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Epoch Invest has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Among 11 analysts covering Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc had 23 analyst reports since January 26, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse initiated Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) on Monday, April 18 with “Outperform” rating. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) on Thursday, September 14 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, December 1, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The rating was downgraded by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, December 7 to “Hold”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wood on Friday, April 7. The stock of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Thursday, February 16 by JMP Securities. FBR Capital maintained the shares of BXMT in report on Thursday, February 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, December 6. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, February 6 by J.P. Morgan. As per Tuesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $87.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 228,935 shares to 409,693 shares, valued at $31.37 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 144,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 12 sales for $188,099 activity. Ruffing Thomas C sold $18,401 worth of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) on Monday, December 10. $101,610 worth of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) was bought by Cotton Leonard W on Wednesday, October 31. On Monday, December 10 Marone Anthony F. JR sold $36,746 worth of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 1,055 shares.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 5.08% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.59 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $74.20M for 13.50 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.14% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Buy The More Defensive Of The Large CRE mREITs – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fade The Fed: Buying The Dip Of This 8% Yielding REIT – Seeking Alpha” published on February 01, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT): Ex-Dividend Is In 2 Days, Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2018. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Rare Opportunity For High Yield And Safety – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Join Me In Buying This 8%-Yielding Commercial Real Estate Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 15, 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Cerus had 12 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 19 by BTIG Research. On Thursday, October 5 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research on Friday, May 26 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of CERS in report on Wednesday, January 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, June 7. Robert W. Baird maintained Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) rating on Monday, October 30. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $4.0 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, March 8. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, December 17. On Thursday, November 30 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) on Monday, January 8 with “Buy” rating.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc Cl A (NYSE:ZTS) by 55,355 shares to 91,322 shares, valued at $8.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etsy Inc Com by 185,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,058 shares, and cut its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:BOOT).

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $1.07 million activity. The insider Benjamin Richard J sold $376,055.

More notable recent Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Race to Cure the Zika Virus is On, and This Company May Have the Best Solution – Motley Fool” on April 16, 2016, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Cerus Corporation Rose as Much as 23.6% Today – The Motley Fool” published on November 03, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is Cerus’s Intercept A Pick-6? – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2017. More interesting news about Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “American Red Cross Receives Biologics License Application Approval For INTERCEPT Platelets – Business Wire” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Earnings And IPOs (July 29-Aug. 4) – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 10 investors sold CERS shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 71.84 million shares or 1.56% more from 70.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brown Advisory owns 13,149 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zeke Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) for 14,328 shares. 70,805 were reported by Proshare Limited Liability Company. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc has invested 0% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). 420,059 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Raub Brock Capital Mngmt Lp holds 0.05% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) or 29,399 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 0% or 3.71M shares. Shufro Rose Company Lc has invested 0.01% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). One Trading Ltd Partnership stated it has 38,188 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 0% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.12% invested in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Int Group Incorporated has 88,050 shares. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% stake.