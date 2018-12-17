Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Southern Company (The) (SO) by 17.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 12,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 60,011 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.62M, down from 72,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Company (The) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.33. About 3.08M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has declined 8.01% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 16/04/2018 – Southern Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 60c; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co: If Approved by Georgia PSC, Typical Residential Customer Could Get $70 in Refunds Over Two Years; 02/05/2018 – Southern’s Profit Gets Boost From Tax Law Changes — Earnings Review; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company Plans Five-Year, $35 Billion Capital Program, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/04/2018 – Southern Co. ‘In Great Shape’ to Explore Nuclear Power Options, Says CEO (Video); 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 06/03/2018 Plant Hatch Unit 1 returns to service after loading first of its kind, industry-changing fuel technology; 01/05/2018 – Southern’s Georgia Power to Buy Energy From Invenergy Solar Farm; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 88%: NRC

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 27.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 13,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,922 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.96 million, down from 49,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.83. About 1.45 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 8.14% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63M and $709.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voting Cl C by 1,766 shares to 3,536 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Resources Inc Of Va (NYSE:D) by 5,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mid Cap Etf (VO).

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Incredibly Cheap Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Halliburton: An Excellent Entry Point Is Near – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Fool.com published: “If Warren Buffett Loves Wells Fargo So Much, Why Is He Selling the Stock? – The Motley Fool” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “NYSE Needed Some Pretend Traders – Bloomberg” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 High-Yield Safety Stocks to Buy for 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 54.90% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.51 per share. SO’s profit will be $236.63M for 50.36 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -79.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 59 investors sold SO shares while 336 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 556.48 million shares or 1.25% less from 563.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Patten Group has 0.03% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Shell Asset Mngmt Communications invested in 0.33% or 378,827 shares. Aperio Ltd invested in 0.09% or 487,665 shares. Appleton Ma owns 5,505 shares. Dean Ltd Liability Company has 0.35% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 57,843 shares. Vantage Inv Advsr Ltd accumulated 1,833 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Company reported 142,566 shares. Mcrae reported 16,900 shares. Wade G W & Incorporated invested 0.65% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Reliance Trust Co Of Delaware invested in 0.06% or 9,284 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 185,252 shares in its portfolio. Murphy Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.15% or 25,411 shares. Birmingham Capital Al owns 78,387 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). First Heartland Consultants invested in 5,020 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $3.57 million activity. Greene Kimberly S – also sold $705,450 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares. 16,371 shares were sold by WOMACK CHRISTOPHER C, worth $776,025. Wilson Anthony L also sold $1.66 million worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Tuesday, December 4.

More news for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were recently published by: Businesswire.com, which released: “Javed Ahmed Elected to Board of Directors of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. – Business Wire” on December 12, 2018. Streetinsider.com‘s article titled: “CF Industries (CF) Reports Election of Javed Ahmed to Board – StreetInsider.com” and published on December 12, 2018 is yet another important article.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 3,100.00% or $0.62 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. CF’s profit will be $138.49 million for 17.43 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 361.54% EPS growth.