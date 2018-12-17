Chemical Bank increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 27.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 922 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,322 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.62M, up from 3,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $262.8. About 9.59 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX; 18/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Picks Up Ice Cube’s Modern Christmas Carol ‘Humbug’; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX REVERSES, DOWN 1 PCT IN EXTENDED TRADE AFTER QUARTERLY REPORT; 30/04/2018 – Buy Spotify because it is ‘closest’ thing to a Netflix for music: JP Morgan; 22/03/2018 – 11 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in April; 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas; 17/05/2018 – Vivendi under pressure to float music ‘jewel’ to offset Italian problems; 18/05/2018 – Decider: Stream It or Skip It: `Cargo’ on Netflix, a Zombie Thriller Starring Martin Freeman; 23/04/2018 – Ame (AE): Is Netflix asking for $1.5 billion as a last-ditch survival effort?

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa increased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 27.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa bought 4,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,627 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.81 million, up from 16,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $63.89. About 3.22 million shares traded or 4.99% up from the average. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.94% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.94% the S&P500.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $965.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 8,468 shares to 78,248 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,834 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since June 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 35 selling transactions for $194.08 million activity. $115,280 worth of stock was sold by BARTON RICHARD N on Wednesday, October 31. 105,868 shares were sold by HASTINGS REED, worth $34.80M on Monday, October 22. $4.20M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by Bennett Kelly. The insider HALEY TIMOTHY M sold 21,882 shares worth $7.36 million. Another trade for 111,391 shares valued at $40.10M was sold by SARANDOS THEODORE A. HYMAN DAVID A had sold 38,976 shares worth $14.47M on Thursday, July 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moors Cabot has 3,187 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 5,121 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 276,501 shares. Moreover, Boston Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.15% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 9,009 shares. Riverbridge Prns holds 62,998 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Co accumulated 605 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Focused Wealth stated it has 0.08% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 1.55% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 5,504 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd has 23,000 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Lincoln Natl invested in 0.05% or 4,057 shares. Taconic Advsr LP stated it has 75,000 shares or 4.65% of all its holdings. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Savings Bank has invested 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Among 59 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 42 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Netflix had 299 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, October 13 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, November 10. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Monday, October 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 26 by Wells Fargo. On Friday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Axiom Capital initiated it with “Sell” rating and $80 target in Monday, August 29 report. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 13 by Deutsche Bank. Credit Suisse maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Thursday, October 15 with “Neutral” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 10 report. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 6 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 62 investors sold STT shares while 234 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 239 raised stakes. 320.33 million shares or 4.32% more from 307.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Edgestream Ltd Partnership reported 13,251 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt has 811 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd holds 0.08% or 174,927 shares in its portfolio. Northern Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 31,495 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). The North Carolina-based Bragg Advsrs has invested 0.13% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 2.13M shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 85,174 shares. Haverford accumulated 3,026 shares. 1,093 are owned by Security National Tru. Field & Main Bank invested in 2,100 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Adage Capital Grp has invested 0.09% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). 9,250 are owned by New England Research & Mngmt Inc. 41,947 are held by Pinebridge Invs L P. First Manhattan has 8,119 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $4.12 million activity. Keenan Karen C also sold $70,786 worth of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) shares. $2.08M worth of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) was sold by HOOLEY JOSEPH L. Maiuri Louis D bought 740 shares worth $50,024. Shares for $19,215 were sold by Erickson Andrew on Thursday, August 16. 1,611 shares were sold by Sullivan George E, worth $134,003. Shares for $34,310 were bought by de Saint-Aignan Patrick.

Among 19 analysts covering State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. State Street Corporation had 99 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) on Wednesday, January 10 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, October 10 by Jefferies. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, January 7. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $80 target in Friday, December 7 report. The stock of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, August 3 by Wood. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 22. The stock of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) earned “Hold” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Tuesday, September 6. The company was upgraded on Friday, April 6 by Vining Sparks. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 23 report. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of STT in report on Monday, April 23 to “Buy” rating.

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa, which manages about $113.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,480 shares to 6,345 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.