Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 5.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 9,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,340 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.87M, up from 179,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $125.44. About 3.60 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Bob De Lange to Become Group Pres of Customer & Dealer Support; 24/04/2018 – Industrials Lower as Investors Flee Caterpillar, Despite Strength — Industrials Roundup; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Caterpillar’s dilemma: keeping up with a surge in demand; 28/03/2018 – Caterpillar at Group Meeting Hosted By Spartan Research Today; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 31 PCT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CAT FINANCIAL’S ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES TOTALED $403 MLN, COMPARED WITH $346 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR CFO ANDREW BONFIELD PREVIOUSLY CFO OF NATIONAL GRID; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Mutual Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – INCREASING 2018 PROFIT OUTLOOK BY $2.00 PER SHARE TO A RANGE OF $9.75 TO $10.75 PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 25%

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Wiley John & Sons Inc (JW.A) by 14.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 9,613 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 56,617 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.43M, down from 66,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Wiley John & Sons Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $50.49. About 94,210 shares traded. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) has declined 20.09% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.09% the S&P500. Some Historical JW.A News: 30/04/2018 – John Wiley & Sons in Partnership With Australasian Medical Publishing Co Pty Ltd to Publish Medical Journal of Australia; 06/03/2018 JOHN WILEY 3Q REV. $455.7M; 16/03/2018 – John Wiley Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY & SONS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK REAFFIRMED; 10/04/2018 – John Wiley Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons Backs Sees FY18 Adj EPS Low-Single Digit % Decline, Rev About Even With FY1; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY 3Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 82C; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Net $68.8M; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Adj EPS 87c; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY & SONS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $0.87

More notable recent John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “John Wiley & Sons to acquire Learning House for $200M – Seeking Alpha” on October 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “John Wiley & Sons Inc. (JW.A) CEO Brian Napack on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chesapeake: A Broad Look For Income Portfolios – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Backing Off The Bull Case For John Wiley & Sons – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wiley -8.2% as profits miss amid declines – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2018.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $8.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 34,907 shares to 43,407 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 26,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS).

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $3.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 49,720 shares to 42,775 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 11,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,330 shares, and cut its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $5.28 million activity. $124,826 worth of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) was bought by De Lange Bob.

Among 37 analysts covering Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), 20 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Caterpillar Inc. had 151 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained the shares of CAT in report on Wednesday, July 26 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 25 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Wednesday, August 2. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 7 by Deutsche Bank. On Monday, September 19 the stock rating was downgraded by OTR Global to “Mixed”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, December 12. The rating was maintained by Tigress Financial with “Buy” on Monday, September 18. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, October 25 with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Thursday, March 16 by Tigress Financial.