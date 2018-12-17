Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 11.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 276 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,188 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.38 million, down from 2,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $751.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $55.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1536.5. About 6.18M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – It’s been a big year for Jeff Bezos. For the first time in history, Amazon has cracked the top 10 of the Fortune 500 list; 21/05/2018 – Google, Facebook and Amazon drive push for deep-sea cables in Asia; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business, Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles, and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 16/05/2018 – Correction to Amazon Prime Story; 10/04/2018 – JuiceShots, an energy and wellness shot packed with adaptogens to boost health and vitality, is coming to Amazon.com; 19/03/2018 – The service has an integration with Amazon’s e-commerce system for shipping prizes to game winners; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ BOOSTED ARI, AMZN, APO, GOOG, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Tech Today: Trump vs Amazon, Facebook Bounces Back, Waymo Motors On — Barron’s Blog; 29/04/2018 – Amazon’s new Alexa-powered Dot encourages kids to use the word ‘please’:; 09/05/2018 – Ty Cox: Source Familiar With Details Of Amazon’s Tire Install Collaboration With Sears Confirms to Benzinga The Partnership…

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust Inc (CDR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 149,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 332,353 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.55M, down from 482,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Cedar Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $270.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 11.08% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $3.05. About 597,445 shares traded or 62.76% up from the average. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) has declined 41.65% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CDR News: 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust 1Q Rev $37.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDR); 17/04/2018 Cedar Realty Trust Chief Faces Sexual-Harassment Allegations; 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N – SEES 2018 OPERATING FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.58 TO $0.60; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust Sees 2018 FFO 53c/Shr-FFO 55c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N – SEES 2018 NAREIT-DEFINED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.53 TO $0.55; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 15c-Loss 13c; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust 1Q FFO 9c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N – SEES 2018 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.15 TO $0.13

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $3.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 4,325 shares to 17,950 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) by 34,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Since June 19, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $36,825 activity.

Analysts await Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. CDR’s profit will be $11.54 million for 5.87 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 REITs That Should Be Condemned – Investorplace.com” on February 24, 2017, also Cnbc.com with their article: “With unicorns in the pipeline, Hong Kong IPO markets will be ‘totally different’ in second half of 2018: EY – CNBC” published on June 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (CDR) CEO Bruce Schanzer on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cedar Realty Trust: Arbitrage In Preferred Stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cedar Realty Trust Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – PR Newswire” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Ruggie Capital Group, which manages about $285.65 million and $149.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P500 Etf (IVV) by 1,770 shares to 4,476 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 70.10 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aswath Damodaran On Amazon’s Limits (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SPY, AMZN, FB, GOOG: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on November 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon Go goes real small in Seattle – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Amazon.com Stock Fell Monday – Motley Fool” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon opens sortation center in Birmingham – Birmingham Business Journal” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

