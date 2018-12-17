Stevens Capital Management Lp increased Synnex Corp (SNX) stake by 387.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Stevens Capital Management Lp acquired 26,694 shares as Synnex Corp (SNX)’s stock declined 15.71%. The Stevens Capital Management Lp holds 33,588 shares with $2.85M value, up from 6,894 last quarter. Synnex Corp now has $4.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $80.19. About 444,096 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has declined 38.67% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 06/03/2018 Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Feb Rev NT$22.16B; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Gives Downbeat Quarterly Forecast — Market Mover; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q EPS $1.77-EPS $1.87; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SAYS ON MAY 7, CO, UNIT AMENDED CO’ ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION PROGRAM BY ENTERING INTO EIGHTH OMNIBUS AMENDMENT – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT INCREASES LENDING COMMITMENT OF LENDERS TO SIT BY $250 MLN, TO $850 MLN; 21/05/2018 – OPENGEAR DISTRIBUTORS INGRAM MICRO AND SYNNEX NOW OFFERING GSA PRICING ACROSS ALL OPENGEAR PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Named Distributor of the Year in the US and Canada at 2018 Aruba Americas Partner Summit; 14/05/2018 – Nine SYNNEX Corporation Leaders Named to CRN’s Women of the Channel List with One Named to Power 100 List; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q EPS 61c

Since September 4, 2018, it had 1988 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $27.44 million activity. Shares for $15,076 were bought by RANKIN ROGER F on Monday, September 24. Rankin A Farnham bought $244 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) on Thursday, October 11. Claiborne Rankin Trust for children of Claiborne Rankin Jr fbo Claiborne Read Rankin III also bought $246 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares. On Thursday, November 8 Butler Griffin B bought $195 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) or 3 shares. Another trade for 3 shares valued at $195 was bought by Kuipers Matilda Alan. 6 shares valued at $361 were bought by David BH Williams – Trustee UAD The Margo Janison Victoire Williams 2004 Trust on Thursday, October 25. $9,617 worth of stock was bought by BUTLER HELEN RANKIN on Thursday, October 4.

It was disclosed in a public form that’s filled with the U.S. Security & Exchange Commission that Chloe R. Seelbach – Trustee Under Claiborne Rankin Trust For Children Of Chloe R. Seelbach Dtd 12/21/04 Fbo Isabelle Scott Seelbach, which is an insider in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc, executed an insider purchase on December 17, 2018. Chloe R. Seelbach – Trustee Under Claiborne Rankin Trust For Children Of Chloe R. Seelbach Dtd 12/21/04 Fbo Isabelle Scott Seelbach purchased 5 shares of the corporation which is based on a market stock price of $63.7 US Dollars per share. As reported in the legal report freely available here, the full amount of the purchase was $319 US Dollars. Chloe R. Seelbach – Trustee Under Claiborne Rankin Trust For Children Of Chloe R. Seelbach Dtd 12/21/04 Fbo Isabelle Scott Seelbach now has 0.01% of the Company’s market cap with ownership of 1,671 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 17 investors sold Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 8.42 million shares or 2.75% less from 8.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 2,441 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated invested in 0% or 17,700 shares. Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability holds 32,507 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 47,746 were reported by Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 730 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.03% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 1,155 shares. Moreover, Walleye Trading Ltd has 0% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 60 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 3,978 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0% or 694 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 29,583 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 15,867 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 70,522 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Co holds 3,792 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt invested in 583,746 shares or 0.37% of the stock.

The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $60.85. About 40,134 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 28.47% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.47% the S&P500.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 8 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $37.88 million activity. $153,061 worth of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) was bought by MIAU MATTHEW on Tuesday, October 30. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $191,776 was sold by POLK DENNIS. 600 shares were sold by Witt Marshall, worth $49,278 on Monday, December 3. 6,900 shares valued at $538,710 were bought by SILVER STAR DEVELOPMENTS LTD on Wednesday, October 24. STEFFENSEN DWIGHT had sold 2,869 shares worth $232,864. On Friday, October 26 the insider MURAI KEVIN M sold $256,203. $55,703 worth of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) was sold by LEUNG SIMON on Monday, July 2.

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) stake by 43,084 shares to 152,205 valued at $23.21M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Waste Connections Inc stake by 42,262 shares and now owns 22,322 shares. Cal Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering SYNNEX Corp (NYSE:SNX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SYNNEX Corp had 3 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, October 4. Pivotal Research maintained SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) on Wednesday, June 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 29 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 29.26 million shares or 4.26% more from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Loomis Sayles & Lp holds 0% or 363 shares. Amalgamated Bank has 4,378 shares. 6,700 were accumulated by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) or 6,900 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement has 60,483 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Visionary Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.1% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Moreover, Federated Inc Pa has 0% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 12,361 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) invested in 0.03% or 5,596 shares. Moreover, Cwm Limited Com has 0% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 25 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Signaturefd Lc accumulated 100 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 0.13% or 11,445 shares in its portfolio. Natixis holds 0.03% or 70,202 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 100,809 shares. 33,665 are held by Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Com.

